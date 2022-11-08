This is a story sent in by one of our subscribers who wishes to remain anonymous. It will be a continued story and all people, places and events are fictitious.

Let me tell you a story about men who lived a long time ago in West Virginia. James and Jess Yokum were brothers who had not seen one another for 12 years. A lot of interesting things had happened to both young men. James was the older of the two and to his surprise he could not believe what had happened to him in the past few days that he had met up with his younger brother, Jess. Both brothers having unusual pasts were presently boxed into a canyon, with a posse of about 20 lawmen after them, just waiting for the very opportunity to escape.

James had gone to law school as soon as he had left the home place near Charleston, WV. He never once thought the Law would be hunting him. James was a gentleman, honest and loved the laws of the land. He was dark skinned, handsome and had a great lock of dark black hair that he had always taken pride in.

Jess had been everywhere and he had done everything. He loved adventure and at a moment’s notice was off to whatever was out there. He was somewhat honest (most of the time), a rover, a scamp and traveling was what he loved. Two years ago, he hopped on a ship with three friends and was ship wrecked on an island for a year and a half. He never once thought he would ever see James again… let alone be alive. Jess was skeptical, pale but tough and rugged. His blonde hair was long and wavy just like his mother’s. Working on the deck of a ship had made him muscular and fit. He could move fast like a cat after prey. Jess was never a mind for schooling but was smart and alert to what was going on around him. He read all kinds of newspapers, books, ship logs and you might say was “self-taught.” All his life he dreamed of places to explore and he had done this. Let’s just say Jess was best at teaching himself his own book learning through his jaunts, antics and travels.

Being boxed into a deep valley by lawmen can be a real problem and the posse was ready for the two. “Come out you cow thieves” a voice echoed down through the valley, “You are going to jail.” “Jess, what were you thinking stealing cows?” James asked. “I was not stealing,” Jess replied. “Yes you were boy,” James accused.

“I was only rounding up strays… cows and pigs… when I could find them, he replied. There were a few scrub calves I found on a mountain top in Logan. I couldn’t believe it when you rode by and asked me if I need a hand, friend. How long has it been, maybe ten years?”

No it’s been 12, where have you been all this time? You sure have got us in a mess. If Mother were here, you know she would kick you good, James yelled. “We are giving you just five minutes to come out of there,” yelled Sheriff Hedrick.

“James I think those guys are after somebody besides us. I’ve been seeing these six riders going down by the river with all kinds of stock and it’s not wild stock, they have the wrong men. I’ve been finding wild cows with no marks on them, taking them to the railroad and selling them to a businessman by the name of Mr. Myers, believe me,” Jess begged.

Jess, they won’t listen, this valley is a straight-up hill a real box canyon with no place to go but up James explained we’re just plain trapped, taint no way out. I’m going to try to talk it out with that bunch. Iffin dad was here he’d kick you.

James, I tell you I wasn’t rustling cows, it was an up and up honest to granny deal… a good honest deal with an honest businessman I say. In a huff James yelled gruffly, “What do you suppose we do, besides talk to them?”

“James, I’m going to climb those steep cliffs over yonder where the tree line ends and make clean away… you are on your own good luck.” “Jess, just like you to take off and leave a mess, what about yours and mine horses?” James questioned.

Jess, leaning on a large rock, larger than a man and securely hiding, grabbed the reins of his roan and loosed it from the horse. “I’m letting him go… he will find me. He’s real smart, a true friend and very good at dodging.”

“Jess those men have long guns and there must be 20 or more, they’ll get you, they hang thieves, now listen.”

“James, I’m off!” Jess untied the roan, gave it a dash of a smack on its rear and sent it to freedom. He had gathered what he could carry on his back and stuck what he could in his shirt and pockets and told James to do the same. “Jess you know I can’t possibly climb straight up that cliff, you can but…

“We’re the law and we are coming in,” yelled Sheriff Hedrick, “Time’s up.”

…to be continued.