Dear Editor:

We are truly blessed to live in this beautiful state of West Virginia and Tucker County. It is truly ALMOST HEAVEN. Many people from surrounding states visit to enjoy the mountains, streams and wildlife with us. Unfortunately, we have a growing problem.

The litter along our rural areas is getting out of control. Very little effort on our parts would be needed to bring this problem under control.

I would urge everyone to carry a trash bag in their car or recreational vehicle and dispose of their trash properly. Educate the young children growing up on the need to protect our environment. Get neighbors together to go out and clean up sections of roads. Let us all get together and show everyone that Tucker County is serious about litter.

Gerald Brown

Parsons, WV