Editor,

The Town Councils of Thomas and Davis were recently presented with signed petitions from local businesses, showing their overwhelming support for the better Northern Route for Corridor H. 27 businesses in Davis and 24 businesses in Thomas signed. On behalf of those businesses, we asked the Town Councils to support the better Northern Route. This alignment would go East and North of Thomas.



In response to the petitions, both councils created sub committees to gather information and formulate questions regarding the alignment of Corridor H. You can join in and be heard.



Some believe that the “Revised Original Preferred Alignment” (ROPA) that the WV Department of Highways (DOH) wants to build is a done deal. It is not a done deal until the Federal Highway Administration signs a Record of Decision (ROD). As of now, there is no signed Record of Decision.



The Northern Route will not divide our mountaintop towns with a major highway. Those of us who live here value our quality of life and small town feel, our local businesses, open space, natural beauty and close access to the wilderness experience. Places like Thomas and Davis are becoming rarer to find, and we need to protect their integrity

The Northern Route will not corrupt the Blackwater Canyon area and its adjacent historic Industrial Complex and the town of Douglas as the ROPA alignment would.

No part of the Blackwater Canyon or its adjacent areas should be intruded upon and must be protected now, and for our future generations.



The Northern Route takes truck traffic off the historic streets of downtown Thomas. It will relieve our residential areas and businesses from highway noise, lights and incompatible commercialism that the DOH’s ROPA would bring. Essentially the Northern Route would leave one of the most popular and attractive destinations in West Virginia intact.



We are not asking the DOH to mold or fashion another Route, but to choose an already mapped alternative alignment…the better route…the Northern Route.

The DOH is pushing hard to convince people to go with their ROBA Route.. Our people and local businesses know our area better than a far removed state agency. We can have a voice in how we want Corridor H to be finished in our area.



Ask questions …learn more … gather information and let your voice be heard.



Please add your voice with those of us who want the best route for the residents and businesses in Thomas and Davis…the better Northern Route.

Nancy Luscombe

Davis



Linda Reeves

Canaan Valley