Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter to tell you how fortunate I am to live in the town of Parsons. The people are kind and caring. I recently had a bicycle accident on the bike trail in Parsons and had help immediately. A couple was passing by and saw it happen and stopped to help and call 911. I am sorry that I didn’t get their name.

The City Police was there very quickly and from what I am told did an excellent job of helping until the ambulance arrived. It was pouring down the rain and they went across the street to get a poncho to keep me dry. Their quick thinking helped in my treatment.

I had great care in the ambulance going to the hospital in Elkins. I was later sent to Ruby in Morgantown. I am doing very well considering what I had wrong with me.

I have had many prayers and well wishes from people in the town and surrounding area. I can’t say enough how much I love this town and its people.

Small town living is the best. The town has a motto that says “Small City with a big heart” and I can attest to that, this is a great little town.

Sincerely,

Belva Dilly