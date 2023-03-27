By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Easter is almost here already and the Easter Bunny is going to have a very soggy tail with all this rain. He might have to get inside an egg and roll around instead of hopping. Momma Said, “Always make the best of any bad situation.”

I am just glad to see the longer days and soon the little birds will be waking me with their beautiful songs. I love that sound when it gets warm enough to keep my windows open at night and just before dawn they start their morning rituals. It is a beautiful thing to live in the country and it is so quiet that you can hear nature.

Mom would be out in the woods hunting for ramps by now. She was so fit when she was climbing the sides of the mountains digging them by the bushel. I never saw a woman so happy as when she was out in the woods. I think of her every day and when I take the dogs to the woods I can almost see her walking with us.

I wish she was still with us and could see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she would be so proud of each and every one of them. It is hard to believe if she were still here she would be celebrating her 90th birthday in July. I am sure she would still be trying to do everything she always did. I can still see her mowing grass with her hair up in those pink curlers and her bandana wrapped around her head.

How to Tie Dye Easter Eggs

If you are looking for a unique and fun way to dye Easter eggs with materials you already have at home, then this easy method is perfect for you!

Here are the 5 simple steps for how to tie dye Easter eggs. This egg dyeing technique that doesn’t use vinegar might just become your favorite way to color hard boiled eggs.

Supplies

White hard-boiled eggs, dry and cooled completely

Food coloring

Coffee filters

Twist ties

Water spray bottle

Place each egg in a coffee filter.

Twist tie them closed. Or, you could use rubber bands.

Place drops of food coloring directly on the coffee filters. Be sure to leave some white spaces as well. Put as many or as few drops on as you would like.

You can use all one color or different colors. Wear gloves if you don’t want your fingers getting stained.

Gently spray each dot with the water bottle. The food coloring will spread and mix with the other colors. If there is too much water, gently squeeze the water with light pressure out of the coffee filters. You can do this by grasping the egg in your hand and applying gentle pressure without enough strength to crack the egg shells.

Place on a sheet pan, lined with paper towels, to dry overnight. Keep in mind, the food coloring could soak through the paper towels and get onto the baking pan below.