By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

My heart goes out to the folks in Texas after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The senseless loss of life is a tragedy that nobody should have to endure. And of course, the first words out of the government’s mouths are for stricter gun laws. There should be a deep search into why this happened, why did this individual pick this place for this to happen? Was he having mental problems, was there a single individual that he was aiming for, why did this happen? Momma Said, “It is not the gun that kills, it is the person holding it.”

I am not against gun control but like the old saying, “If guns are outlawed, then only outlaws will have guns.” If a person wants to do such heinous acts they will find a way to get a firearm. I am far from able to get into someone’s head to see why these things happen, but stricter gun control is not the way to go about it. I have guns and I plan on keeping them. I know how to use them and I do not aim a gun at anything walking on two legs unless they are planning on doing me harm.

I think it is a shame that our Constitution is slowing being whittled away. It has stood the test of time for over 200 years and our forefathers gave us the right to bear arms. If an individual chooses to abuse that right it is not the fault of everyone who owns a gun. I think most of our government officials see guns just as murder weapons, they have never handled a firearm, went hunting or just sport shooting like skeet.

We would not be where we are today without guns, they have been used to protect our country but also to tear it apart. When the authors wrote the Constitution, they could not have foreseen what is happening, not only in our country but all over the world. Momma Said, “Depending on the situation, guns have saved lives and also taken them.”

Bacon Egg and Cheese Quiche Recipe

Ingredients

1 store-bought pie shell

6 eggs

3/4 cup Half and Half Cream **

2 shallots (green onions) chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

6 strips bacon, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

salt and black pepper to season

Kitchen Notes

** Half and half is a combination of equal parts of milk and cream. It is half whole milk and half heavy cream.

Any milk and cream combination will work as a substitution.

You can also substitute the cheddar cheese for your preference.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your oven to 375F, 190C.

Place your store-bought pie shell on the counter and poke a few holes in the base with a fork. Pop your pie crust into a preheated oven.

Into a mixing bowl crack in 6 eggs, 3/4 cup half and half cream green onions, red bell pepper, bacon, and cheese.

Season with salt and black pepper. Whisk all the ingredients until well combined. Remove pie crust from oven and cool. Add quiche mixture until your crust is about 3/4 full.

Pop back in the oven and bake for 45 minutes until cooked through.