By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

First and foremost I want to thank all the veterans out there for their service to our great country. They are the reason we live with so much freedom and I cannot thank them enough. I was at the grocery store and met an older gentleman in the coffee section. We struck up a conversation about the price of everything and he began to tell me a little about himself.

I was very surprised when he told me he was 80 years old because he didn’t look it. He told me he had just had surgery for skin cancer from being in Iran but the awful part was he said he was blown up when in service and he couldn’t feel anything. He said the doctors had used pig bones to put his body back together and he had a bamboo rod in his back because back then there were no titanium rods. Momma Said, “If we only knew half of what our soldiers have gone through it would make you sick.”

They live with the physical and mental pain of their experiences all the time and I feel they have been so misunderstood. PTSD is a very real thing with our soldiers and I wish I could do more to help them. All the programs that try to get them involved with hunting and camping and just having someone to talk to. Momma Said, “If you know a veteran that is having problems please do not ignore them.”

I salute all who have and are presently serving our country. You are owed a debt that can never be repaid. I would like to get in touch with anyone out there that has information about a program of getting veterans involved with dogs.

Oreo Cake Recipe

Ingredients

28 Oreo cream cookies (original) (Other flavors can be used too.)

2 tablespoons Baking powder

1 cup Milk

Chocolate Glaze Ingredients

1 cup Chopped chocolate

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Separate the Oreo tops from the bottoms. Place the tops and bottoms in one bowl and scrape off the filling and place in another bowl.

Put the cookie tops and bottoms into a food processor and pulse until a fine crumbly mixture forms. You can put them in a plastic bag and pound them too if you prefer.

Add in the baking powder, milk, and Oreo filling. Mix or pulse until a smooth, silky mixture forms.

Spray a saucepan with baking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper. Pour the mixture in and place a lid on.

Place a larger frying pan on the stove over low heat. Put the saucepan inside the larger pan and cook for 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Place a wire rack over the saucepan and flip it over so the cake comes out. Remove the parchment paper and let it cool.

Making the Chocolate Glaze

Put the chocolate into a bowl and place it in the microwave. Melt it over high, removing and stirring until completely melted.

Add the butter in slowly and stir with a spatula until a silky glaze forms.

Once the cake has cooled, pour the glaze evenly over it.

Sprinkle some grated chocolate around the edges.

Fruit can be used instead of chocolate.

Slice, serve and enjoy.