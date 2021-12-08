By Teri Cayton

The Parsons advocate

Here we go again, another variant of COVID-19, when is it going to stop? This virus just keeps outsmarting us at every turn. How many strains are we going to have to deal with? We are going to look like pin cushions when they get done poking us with vaccines and boosters. I don’t know how this is going to stop, maybe when there are no more people to transmit it. Momma Said, “Only the cockroaches will be left to rule the world.”

Another school shooting on top of everything else, the violence is escalating until we all kill each other or the virus gets us. The world is going down the toilet and somehow we can’t seem to stop it. Why can’t we get ahold of the mental issues that our young people are dealing with? I don’t know what drives a young person to walk into a room and shoot people that they have gone to school with for years.

Is it the state the world is in, are they having trouble at home, are they being bullied by other teens, why can’t they find someone to talk to and keep from getting to the point of having to do something as drastic as this. The pressure everyone is in these days it is easy to ignore a problem at home. Young people stay to themselves so much these days that their problems go unnoticed.

I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the children lost to violence. Losing a child is the hardest thing in the world for a parent to do. I don’t know how they get through the loss. I don’t know how Gran got through the loss of her children. Of course they were adults but they were still her children. The people losing children today to violence must be a torture to their souls. Momma Said, “Send them out into the world and just pray they come back at the end of the day.”

Three Ingredient Sponge Cake

Ingredients

3 eggs (separated into whites and yolks)

6 Tablespoons of granulated sugar (divided in half)

3 Tablespoons cake flour

Decorations (optional)

whipped cream

strawberries

chocolate drizzle

How to Make 3 Ingredient Sponge Cake

Separate 3 eggs into a medium bowl. Put the egg whites in a small bowl and the egg yolks in a large bowl.

Whip egg whites with a mixer starting at low speed and gradually increasing to high speed. Once the mixture is light consistency, add 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar.

Continuously beat for 3-5 minutes until glossy and stiff peaks form.

Beat egg yolks until broken up then add 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar until it becomes a light yellow color.

Baking Instructions

Sift in 3 tablespoons of cake flour . Mix until well combined, folding in the flour. A spatula works best.

Add in meringue, fold it in by scooping and folding one third at a time. The Batter should be nice and smooth.

Line a 5-inch (12cm) cake pan with parchment paper sides and bottom. Fill up with batter. Give a shake and tap to remove air bubbles.

Bake at 320F or 160C for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Set on a cooling rack. Once cooled, remove parchment paper carefully.

Start slicing layers evenly.