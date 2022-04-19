By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

I cannot walk out in the yard without seeing the little purple violets everywhere. We used to call them Johnny-Jump-Ups, when in fact that is a small pansy. But we used to pick them by the handful and take them into mom. She had water glasses all over the house full of those little things. You would have thought we brought her a bouquet of roses. We would also pick dandelions but she didn’t like them as much.

I can still see her out on the riding mower with her hair in curlers and a bandana tied around her head. She was a go-getter from the start. I really miss her and this will be the 21st Easter I will not get to spend with her. This was her time of year. She could get out and dig ramps, clean the yard and mow, mow, mow. Momma Said, “If it needs done, just do it!”

I think the thing I miss most is just picking up the phone and being able to talk to her. It wasn’t often because I do not like to talk on the phone, but I think it was just the sound of her voice I needed. I feel for everyone who has lost a parent, I have lost both of mine, but to lose your mother is entirely different.

My heart goes out to all of Ukraine and the losses they have to face. The abuse that is being piled on these human beings is unspeakable. The hate that is in this man’s heart is far beyond the scope of reason. Momma Said, “In this month of Easter and rebirth I hope God and his angels shed light on Ukraine.”

Pineapple Angel Food Cake

Ingredients

angel food cake mix

20 oz. can crushed pineapple

Pineapple tidbits or chunks

Your choice of whipped topping

Directions