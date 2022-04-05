By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

I don’t know about other states but West Virginia seems to have a lot of everyday “sayings” that sometimes I wonder about. The most popular seems to be “As the crow flies”. If you ever observe a crow flying it always seems to fly in a straight line, but the roads in West Virginia are anything but. If someone tells you it is 10 miles from point A to point B as the crow flies, that means it will probably be 40 miles by road because the crow can fly over the mountains and we have to go around.

And when it is hot you will hear the old timers say they are sweating like a pig. Well that is why pigs roll in mud, THEY CAN’T SWEAT! Where that one came from is a mystery to me. Or when someone goes to bed early they say that you go to bed with the chickens, because as soon as it starts to get dark the chickens will go to roost.

You can be tough as leather or hard as nails and when you are kind and gentle, you are soft as a bowl of mush. You can be straight as an arrow or crooked as a dog’s hind leg, if you do something great that is the cat’s meow, never have figured that one out. And if you are going over yonder it might mean you are going across the room or across town, either one works.

I have used all of these at one time or other it is just a part of everyday conversation. Most times I say it and don’t even think about it. But this day, Momma Said, “Keep reading and I love hearing from you because y’all are sweet as pie.”

Lasagna Cups

Ingredients

18 medium wonton wrappers

2 large Italian sausages (You can use mild to hot depending on your preference.)

1 cup Ricotta (or cottage cheese)

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon oil for frying

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

1 cup grated mozzarella

1 cup Marinara (or pasta sauce)

DIRECTIONS

In a pan over medium-high heat, add in the sausage, crumble up, and fry until cooked through and browned.

Pour in the marinara sauce, bring to a boil, and allow to simmer for a couple of minutes. Set aside.

Place the ricotta in a mixing bowl followed by the Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined.

Spray about 9 muffin wells with baking spray.

Place a wonton wrapper into a muffin well followed by a second wrapper opposite the angles on the first.

Repeat this process for all 9 of the muffin wells.

Place about a heaping tablespoon of the ricotta into the bottom of each wrapper followed by the same amount of sauce.

Spread mozzarella over the top and some chopped basil.

Place the lasagna bites into a 375 degree F or 190 C preheated oven for 12 minutes.