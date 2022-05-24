By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Some of my latest creations include making an over the door spice rack out of a bunk bed ladder and candle sticks from the legs of an old coffee table. I just love to find things and imagining them as something else. Momma Said, “There is a method to my madness, I just have to figure out what it is.”

I have been finding some really good pieces just by accident, but they are keeping my creative juices flowing. I tend to look at things differently these days, so to say, imagining what they can be other than what they are. I have made a chair into a flowerpot, a ladder into a spice rack and a cabinet drawer into a doggie bed.

I have always loved to paint and I am getting my fair share in the past few weeks. I love color and that is the best way to brighten a sad and discarded piece of furniture, something different and exciting, a spark of life so to say. Momma Said, “Everyone can use a little ray of sunshine now and then.”

I think color can transform your day, make you look at life from a different perspective. So if you have a little piece of furniture in your home that makes you look at the morning in a different light then that is what I am aiming for.

Homemade Olive Bread

Ingredients

4 cups bread flour

1 tsp. salt

25g fresh yeast (or 2 ¼ tsp. active dry yeast)

½ tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp.) rosemary

1 ½ tsp.) chili flakes

Fresh thyme leaves

⅔ cup green olives, pitted – drained and chopped

⅔ cup black olives, pitted – drained and chopped

1 1 /2 cups water

Report

DIRECTIONS