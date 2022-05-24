By Teri Cayton
The Parsons Advocate
Some of my latest creations include making an over the door spice rack out of a bunk bed ladder and candle sticks from the legs of an old coffee table. I just love to find things and imagining them as something else. Momma Said, “There is a method to my madness, I just have to figure out what it is.”
I have been finding some really good pieces just by accident, but they are keeping my creative juices flowing. I tend to look at things differently these days, so to say, imagining what they can be other than what they are. I have made a chair into a flowerpot, a ladder into a spice rack and a cabinet drawer into a doggie bed.
I have always loved to paint and I am getting my fair share in the past few weeks. I love color and that is the best way to brighten a sad and discarded piece of furniture, something different and exciting, a spark of life so to say. Momma Said, “Everyone can use a little ray of sunshine now and then.”
I think color can transform your day, make you look at life from a different perspective. So if you have a little piece of furniture in your home that makes you look at the morning in a different light then that is what I am aiming for.
Homemade Olive Bread
Ingredients
- 4 cups bread flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 25g fresh yeast (or 2 ¼ tsp. active dry yeast)
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp.) rosemary
- 1 ½ tsp.) chili flakes
- Fresh thyme leaves
- ⅔ cup green olives, pitted – drained and chopped
- ⅔ cup black olives, pitted – drained and chopped
- 1 1 /2 cups water
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl mix flour with salt, garlic powder, rosemary, chili flakes, and fresh thyme leaves.
- Dissolve the fresh yeast in ½ cup water and add to the flour mixture. Add the rest of 1 cup water and start kneading the dough until it pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
- Add olives and knead more until incorporated. Grease with olive oil a clean bowl, transfer the dough and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rest for 2.5 hours at room temperature until tripled in size.
- On a floured surface flatten the dough into an oval shape and start rolling one edge inward it. Roll and turn upside down and shape it into a ball. Sprinkle flour and cornmeal over a clean towel, add the dough and cover. Let rise for another 30-45 minutes.
- Meanwhile, turn the oven to 470F (240C) and add a 9 inch (23cm) round iron cast pan inside without the lid. Leave it in the oven for about 30-45 minutes until the dough rises in the towel.
- Remove the iron cast pan from the oven, turn the dough into the pan and put the lid on. Bake for 25-30 minutes at 470F (240C) with the lid on to create steam.
- Remove the lid and bake for another 20 minutes at 440F (230C) to let the bread get some crispy golden brown crust.
- Let it cool completely before cutting the bread.
