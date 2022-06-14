By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Oops, I’ve done it again. I went through the trials and tribulation of Amber/AKA/ Mud Puppy and the antics of Gracie now I have a new puppy. Her name is Ripley Brooke and she is a black German Shepherd. Amber is an English Shepherd and Gracie is Lab/Australian Shepherd mix. So now I have a house full of shepherds. Momma Said, “All I need now is a flock of sheep.”

I guess I am just a glutton for punishment, going through the puppy pads and potty breaks all time of the day and night. She is not too terribly bad and she is very smart. She may be smarter than me but that is still to be determined. Her only fault so far is that she loves to dig. She was so proud of herself the other day, she came into the house and she was dirty clear up to her shoulders and with a muddy nose.

I just love my animals and I think I would have a hundred if I could. Poor little Katie Kat is getting out-numbered by her bigger sisters. Ripley likes to play with her and Katie doesn’t mind at all. I guess she just thinks her mama is nuts and accepts the fact that she will always have something new coming into her life.

Mud Puppy is still getting dirty when it rains, Gracie is still a big clutz, jumping and being crazy; so one more in the pack is no big deal. Amber keeps everyone in line; Gracie plays with Ripley to wear her out for me and Ripley is growing like a weed. I will keep you updated on her antics as I am sure there will be many.

Orange Cake

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp. finely grated orange zest, (about 1 large orange)

3 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature (1 cup)

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup milk, 2% or whole

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature (1 cup) 12 oz. cream cheese , room temperature (1 & 1/2 bricks) 1 tsp. vanilla extract 2-3 cups powdered sugar



Light orange food coloring, optional

Instructions

ORANGE CAKE

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease the bottom and sides of two 8 inch round cake pans or spring-form pans with butter and line the bottom of each pan with a round piece of parchment paper. To ensure even baking, place a bake even strip around the pan. Set aside. You can also use three 8 inch pans for this recipe to make a 3 layer cake. In a medium bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, orange zest, baking powder, and salt, set aside. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Reduce mixer speed to low and add the flour mixture in 3 additions and the milk in 2 additions, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Mix on low just until combined. Divide the batter evenly among two pans, with about 2 & 1/2 cups batter in each pan. If dividing the batter among 3 pans, put about 1 & 3/4 cups in each pan. Place the pans in the oven. For two 8 inch pans bake for 30-34 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. For three 8 inch pans bake for 23-27 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Once the cakes are done, allow them to cool in the pan on a cooling rack for 10-20 minutes. After cooling, carefully remove the cake from the pan. If using a spring-form pan, remove the sides and bottom. Allow the cake to cool completely on a cooling rack. Once cool, remove the parchment paper round from the bottom of the cake. If you need to level the top of your cakes, do so now using either a cake lever or knife. If you’re assembling the cake later, wrap each cake layer really well in plastic wrap and place them in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days.

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Place the room temperature unsalted butter and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer on medium and beat together for 1-2 minutes, until whipped and fluffy. Add in the vanilla extract, powdered sugar, and optional light orange food coloring, beat again on low for 1-2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl, until everything is incorporated. If the frosting is too thick, add a splash (1 tablespoon or less) of milk or heavy cream, beat until creamy.

ASSEMBLE