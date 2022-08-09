By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Well summer is almost over and again this year we have had way too much rain. I wish we could ship it to California and put out some of their fires. Spring was wet and everyone was late getting started on cutting hay and summer rolls around and the rain continues. Momma Said, “Hey, Mother Nature, enough is enough!”

We have had some really weird storms roll through lately and I just heard that there had been a tornado touch down somewhere in Ohio. Now that is not normal. Kentucky has flooded and people there have lost everything. Is God trying to tell us something? Is he trying to burn up half the country and drown the other half?

We just need some even ground and send our rain to California. I hate to see all our resources destroyed and California doesn’t have much left to burn. It is happening every year and sooner or later it won’t have anything left to burn. If this keeps up we won’t have anything left to slow the water runoff and it will all slip away from us. Momma Said, “We need our trees to slow the process of nature.”

Pray for our country and pray for all the people around the world who are going through disasters and peril. We need to turn back to God and pray for His mercy.

AIR FRY ZUCCHINI CHIPS

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS