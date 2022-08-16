By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

I met two wonderful ladies this week at a yard sale and we could have talked for hours. They want to start refinishing furniture but a little intimated I think. I love refinishing pieces and just letting the imagination loose. Momma Said, “Don’t be afraid to try something new on something old.” Depending on what you are working on if you don’t like how it turned out, just sand it off and try again.

I love finding pieces at yard sales, just standing there looking at it and imagining what I can do with it. I can’t wait to get started on my bathroom remodel. My brother has an old, old make-up vanity with a harp mirror. It has drawers on the sides, a full top and open in the middle, that is going to be my new sink in my bathroom. I am going to put a large square sink in the middle and build shelves and doors for the middle. I have some 100 year old ceiling tins that I am going to make the doors out of and I can’t wait.

Momma Said, “Just a little imagination and lot of hard work and you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.” I have had the image of this sink in my brain for so long that it just has to come to fruition. I have recently finished a chest of drawers and this is the first time I have used black stain (Ebony). I am in love with how this turned out, I sanded the wood down to bare and used a pre-stain that makes the color go on evenly and not get splotchy. It helps keep the wood from sucking up the stain.

Then I stained and wiped and stained and wiped, the transformation was amazing. I then sanded down the drawer fronts and stained them with American Walnut, new black and gold knobs and it is a stunner. The wood grain shows through both colors and last but not least I waxed the heck out of it with clear wax. Momma Said, “Wax on, wax off.” Just a little humor there I couldn’t resist. If you find a piece of furniture that you like, think outside the box and let your imagination flow.

Apple Sour Cream Slice

Ingredients

1 cup self-rising flour

½ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon baking powder

pinch salt

(1 cup) melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla



Topping

(140z) can apple pieces or freshly stewed apple

(10.5oz) sour cream

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons cinnamon sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 180˚C (356F) /160˚C (320F) fan-forced.

Grease and line a slice tin with baking paper.

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Combine the melted butter and vanilla essence in a bowl and add to dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.

Press the mixture evenly over the base of the tin. Cook for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Cool slightly.

Spread apple evenly over the base.

In a small bowl mix sour cream, egg yolks, sugar and ground cinnamon. Spread evenly over apple and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Cook for further 20 minutes, or until sour cream has set. Cool in pan. Cut into squares to serve.