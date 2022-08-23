By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

What if… those are two very powerful words. You could ask questions with those two words until the cows come home and never get an answer. Just take a minute and think about it, every question you could ever think of would have the same answer. What if I were never born or what if I turned left instead of right or what if I had left home just a little earlier, would I have gotten into this accident? Momma Said, “There are just some questions that don’t have an answer.”

If you think about life only in “what ifs” you don’t have a life. Take a chance and live with the consequences. After you have committed to something it is hard to undo it. You cannot continuously live your life with the “what ifs” hanging over your head. You are where you are supposed to be at the time you are supposed to be there. So pull up your boot straps and get on with life.

I try not to dwell on things that have happened in the past but sometimes they rear their ugly heads and worm into my brain. I would like to leave the past in the past but sometimes it is hard to do. I try to keep busy and find pleasure in my hobbies so the mind does not have time to revert. I should try meditation but I can’t sit still that long.

If I keep my hands busy my brain stays quiet, it is in my down time that the “what ifs” creep in. I believe things happen for a reason and we just have to roll with the punches. As Forrest Gump said, “Life is like a box of chocolates.” But momma Said, “You just have to take a bite and find out what is in store for you.”

Chicken Teriyaki

Let’s discuss some tips about making this incredible chicken teriyaki. To begin with, any cut of chicken can be used. I like boneless, skinless breasts because they are so easy to work with, and they’re fairly healthy. The dish is fantastic as is, but you could add more spices, if you wish, such as onion, garlic, hot chili flakes, etc. The amounts can be altered, as well. If you want it less sweet, add a tad less sugar. If you want it sweeter, add more. More or less sesame seeds can be added, as well. You want to be sure to toss it for a few minutes because the sauce will thicken as the sugar caramelizes. The chicken usually takes about 8 to 10 minutes to fry, but I often slice a piece in half just to ensure there are no pinkish areas





Ingredients

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2 inch strips

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. of salt

1/2 tsp. of pepper

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1/4 cup of brown sugar

2 tsp. of sesame seeds

oil for frying

Instructions