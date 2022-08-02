By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

The lottery has advanced to 1.1 billion dollars as of the date that I write this article. I could not imagine what a person would do with that much money. I know the government would take their cut off the top but that is still a chunk of change to contend with. Momma Said, “I don’t know what I would do first if I won, faint or mess my pants.”

There would be people coming from every angle possible with their hand out. I know I would try to help my family for sure and some charities that are dear to my heart. There would be so much money that you could not even spend the interest that accumulates. That is if you are smart and you would have to find trustworthy people to help you.

In my estimation, that would be the hardest part. It is funny how money can bring out the greed in the best of people. It would be hard to find people that would invest and make your money work for you. If you want to watch a very funny movie about the lottery, you have to watch “Jerry and Marge Go Large.” It is a true story about a couple that wins the lottery and helps their entire home town.

That would be a super fun thing to do. The lottery gives people hope that they have a chance to better their lives. Momma Said, “You can’t win if you don’t play.” Sometimes you just have to take a chance on something that is out of your reach. Take a chance on life and spend $2 on something besides a soda or some chips. You just never know when the numbers will turn in your favor.

Pina Colada Sangria

Ingredients

2 large cans of chopped pineapple

maraschino cherries

white wine

coconut rum

How to Make Sangria

In a large pitcher, combine the canned chopped pineapple (and juice), white wine, coconut rum, and maraschino cherries. Stir with a spatula to combine. Refrigerate until chilled.

Tips for Making Sangria

If you’d like a coconut rim on your glasses, dip your glasses in a small amount of corn syrup and then dip into shredded coconut.

SHORT ON TIME?

If you’d like to serve this pineapple sangria right away, use chilled wine and add lots of ice to individual serving glasses. Avoid putting the ice directly into the pitcher because it will dilute the sangria once it melts.

WANT IT TO BE BUBBLY?

Use sparkling wine or add club soda.

What Kind of Wine Should I Use in Sangria

This pina colada sangria recipe calls for white wine. Choose one of these recommended white wines:

moscato

pinot grigio

Chardonnay

sauvignon blanc

dry or sweet riesling

How Long Will Sangria Keep in the Fridge

Sangria is best consumed within 3 days. After that, the fruit may go bad. However, you can remove the fruit and seal the container for longer storage.