By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Did you know that a hose is just an extension cord for water? Who sits around and thinks of this stuff? It is actually true but I never think of things like that. I don’t know if I am just too practical. I use things for what they are intended and don’t go any further than that.

Of course if I am repurposing something to be something else, then my creative juices flow fast. I have a small chest of drawers right now with a broken drawer front. There is also one drawer with a broken bottom so I am going to cut the bottom off the dresser, do away with the broken drawer. Then I will fasten the bottom back on and use the bottom out of the broken drawer to fix the other one. I am going to attach legs to it so it will be a little taller and give it a nice shiny coat of paint. Momma Said, “Help the little guys stand a bit taller.”

When I get done it will better than ever and be able to live another life. I don’t like to see things discarded just because of one little broken part. We are going to suffocate on our own garbage before too long. I try very hard to limit my own contribution to the growing amount of trash. If I can rescue, renew and reuse something I am going to try my hardest to achieve that goal.

Mom got schooled on that aspect when she was very young. Growing up in the 1930’s was a very hard time and everything was used for something. Flour and sugar came in cotton sacks and when they were emptied Gran made them into Mom’s clothes. Everything from underwear to dresses was made for Mom. Momma Said, “Be thankful for what you have because some day it may all be gone.”

Poppy Seed Lemon Bread

Ingredients

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

2 ½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

2 large eggs

½ cup buttermilk

⅓ cup vegetable oil

2 tbsp. lemon zest, about 3 lemons

¼ cup lemon juice, fresh squeezed

2 tbsp. poppy seeds (If you do not like poppy seeds omit this ingredient)

GLAZE

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 tbsp. + 2 tsp. lemon juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a mixing bowl combine the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir with a spoon to combine and set aside. In a larger mixing bowl combine the eggs, buttermilk, vegetable oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, and poppy seeds. Stir to combine with a spatula for 30 seconds. Gradually mix in the dry ingredients, mixing by hand just until combined. The batter will be very thick! Spray a loaf pan (either 9×5 or 8.5×4.5) with non-stick cooking spray. Transfer the batter to the pan and spread even with a spatula. Place in the center of the oven and bake for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. The total suggested bake time for 8.5×4.5 inch pan is 55-65 minutes and 9×5 inch pan is 45-60 minutes. Be sure to know what size your pan is.

GLAZE