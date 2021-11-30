This is a photo of Norman Barney Argil Turner (11/14/1943 – 11/3/2021). He was the son of Conley and Texie Pennington Turner. He was one of five children, siblings include: Howard Turner, Tommy Turner, Nina Turner Carr, Twila Turner Smith. He retired as a plant manager from Royal Appliance Company of Ohio. He was my father, and I was the only child from the relationship of Norman and Patricia Ann Bonner. Ideas, comments, suggestions, or photos to share, contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.