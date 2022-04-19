By Dave Helmick

TuckerCountySports.Com

PARSONS – The Tucker County Baseball team hosted Moorefield on Monday April 11th for one game. The Yellow Jackets jumped to an early lead and they went on to win the game 21-0.

Mason Kisamore led Tucker County as he collected 1 hit in 2 at bats. Kisamore also got the start for the Mt. Lions on the pitching mound. The righty went 3 innings as he gave up 3 hits and struck out 6 batters. Justin Robeson and Ethan Roseau entered the game in relief for Tucker County.

PARSONS – The Mt. Lions entertained East Hardy on Tuesday April 12th for a home contest. Tucker County got down early again and could not recover as the Cougars pulled away for a 15-3 road victory over the Mt. Lions. East Hardy opened up the scoring in the 1st inning when an error by Tucker County allowed 2 runs to score. The Cougars would then score 6 runs in the 3rd inning to open the game up. Ethan Rosenau took the loss for Tucker County on the mound as he went 3 innings. Andrew Steinman, Mason Kisamore and Blaike Adams collected 1 hit each for the Mt. Lions in the loss. Kisamore led Tucker County with 3 stolen bases.

MORGANTOWN – Tucker County ended the week with a road game at Trinity on Friday April 15th. The Mt. Lions were not able to comeback after getting down in the game, as Tucker County dropped the contest 8-3.

Mason Kisamore got the start for Tucker County on the mounds as he went 6 innings and gave up 4 hits while striking out 10 batters for the Mt. Lions. Trinity got their offense going early as they scored 1 run in the 1st inning. The Warriors would then add 4 more runs in the 6th inning to put the game out of reach. Justin Robeson led Tucker County at the plate as he went 2 for 2. The Mt. Lions also stole 6 bases in the game and they were led by Robeson who collected 3 stolen bases for the day.

Tucker County(1-6) will return to action tonight Wednesday April 20th at Petersburg. The Mt. Lions will then host Parkersburg Catholic on 2pm Saturday April 23rd. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.