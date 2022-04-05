By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

Seeing the smiles on children and adult’s faces while roller skating is the goal of the Thomas Community Center. Donna Davis with help of many volunteers made a nasty weather outdoors day turn into a magnificent event for everyone indoors. Children were roller skating, roller blading and hover boarding with huge smiles on their faces. There was even laughter when falling flat on their bums. Even adults could not resist the urge to put on a pair of skates and temp their fate.

Sandra Bohon was one volunteer from the Family Resource Center, who brought along pinwheels for everyone for the promotion of Child Abuse Awareness month. FRCs is participative and empowering organizations that support families while building the capacity and leadership of local communities. FRCs provides a range of universal and targeted services and development opportunities that address the needs of families.

There were 90 plus children from all over Tucker County in attendance at Skate Night. The “skate rink” is in the back to the Thomas Community Center. The Skate Night will be every Friday night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and admission is $1 and includes skates. Food and drinks are also available for purchase with hot dogs and nachos being the “main course”.

Tucker County Commission provided funding of $3,000 to the Community Center, 100 new skates will be delivered next Wednesday and available for the next Skate Night. Fred Davis looked around the room smiling at everyone and said: “We just want to get the kids out of the house and get them doing something fun.” If the smiles on everyone faces were any indication, the Community Center and its volunteers did just that.

Another event sponsored by the Tucker County Family Resource Center is the Thomas Community Center Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt will be on Saturday April 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thomas Community Center Pavilion. All ages are welcome. There will be free prizes, refreshments, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Prizes are to include a laptop, gas cards, fishing poles and tackle and free pizza. For more information contact Donna Davis at 304.621.1985 or Rosetta Zirk at 304.642.5061.

Another event the Davis’ and the center plan to have this summer is a three-day basketball camp and for those who do not participate in sports a three-day field day. The dates of these events will be announced later so be on the lookout for announcements on Fred Davis’ or the Thomas Community Center Facebook page.