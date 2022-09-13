Schedule of Events

Thursday-

8pm

Live Music- Purple Fiddle, in Thomas

TK and Holy Know Nothings

Half-dutifully and half-facetiously self-dubbed “psychedelic doom boogie,” the group was born out of Kingman’s desire to create a loose, groove-heavy bar band that never sacrifices the importance of good, honest songwriting. $15 advance/$20 day of show tickets

For information call 304-463-4040 www.purplefiddle.com

Friday-

9:00am – 5:00pm

Fall Foliage Horseback Rides- Mountain Trail Ride Horseback Riding & More, in Canaan Valley.

Enjoy the area’s beautiful fall foliage from horseback. To receive a 10% discount identify yourself as a “Leaf Peeper”. Reservations required. Call 304-866-4652 to reserve your ride. For more information go to mountaintrailrides.com

11:00 am

Sun catcher Craft–Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the staff in a craft to paint a pre-designed sun catcher. Craft Fee: $1-$8 For More Information 304-259-5511

11am – Sunset

Scenic Chairlift Rides – Canaan Valley Resort, in Canaan Valley. Get a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the valley and Allegheny Mountains from our chairlift. The picturesque landscape becomes even more so in the fall as the leaves change and surround you in a sea of color. It’s the best seat in the house Chairlift Fee: Adult $8; Jr or Sr: $5

1:00pm

Pase Point Hike –Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the park naturalist for a hike on Pase Point trail that borders the Monongahela National Forest to an unrestricted rock outcropping with a spectacular view of the Blackwater Canyon. Trail is intermediate with short but steep inclines. About 3miles, 2 hours. Sturdy shoes required and snacks/water is recommended to bring along. This program meets Young People for Parks activity. Reservations not required. For More Information 304-259-5511

1:30pm

Jewelry Craft –Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the staff to create a piece of jewelry from crystal necklace to paracord bracelet. Craft Fee: $1-$5 For More Information 304-259-5511

3 pm

Herb Garden Craft –Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the staff in planting an herb garden while listening to tidbits about the herbs you are planting. This program meets Young People for Parks activity. Craft Fee $3 For More Information 304-259-5511

4 pm

The Buzz on Bees and Candle Making –Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the naturalist to learn more information about our state insect and Native Bees to West Virginia while making a tin candle. Supplies limited to first come basis. Craft Fee: $4 For More Information 304-259-5511

5pm – 7 pm

Run For It early-bird Registration-Front Bay of DVFD, Davis

Early check-in or registration for the region’s largest community fundraiser, a 2k/5k race. Race is on Saturday morning. 304-478-2930 www.tuckerfoundation.net/run

8 pm

Shining Light on the Darkness –Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the naturalist’s for some nighttime fun. There are many aspects of nature that occur between dusk and dawn but many people feel uncomfortable or unfamiliar with being outdoors at night. Enjoy some nighttime activities as we explore our senses. Activity is entirely outdoors so dress for the weather. Inclement weather cancels this activity and replaced with a disappearing stars talk indoors. Please, leave flashlight off during the program. Some waking, lasts about 1 hour. This program meets Young People for Parks activity. Reservations not required. For More Information 304-259-5511

5pm – 8pm

Farmers Artisan Market – in Davis at 533 Williams Ave. Come for fresh vegetables, flowers, pottery, felted works, pottery, soap, and botanicals.

5pm – 7pm

Leaf Peepers Festival stage – Davis, WV

Nat Frederick

Nat’s had a passion for music rooted in family sing alongs, CMT music videos, and an old Yamaha 12-String. He writes simple, authentic, and emotional country songs and performs his solo acoustic show all over the Allegheny Mountains and the East Coast. Nat’s songs have been performed by an array of Top 40 Country artists and have been a part of national multi-media advertising campaigns.

7pm

Fireman’s Parade-Sponsored by the DVFD, Davis

Enjoy the Leaf Peeper’s Parade sponsored by the DVFD. Participants include; fire trucks, floats, antique cars, etc. Trophies will be awarded and given out at the DVFD Fire Hall directly after the parade. If you would like to participate, line-up is at 6pm, next to the Dollar General. Parade route will start at 2nd Street and end at Henry Ave. on William Ave. (Rte 32) in downtown Davis.

8pm-11pm

Cody Wickline – Davis Eagles #936

From the Voice, Season 8, Cody Wickline will perform at the Eagles in Davis. Open to the public. Pre-sale tickets $5 for members/$10 non-members. Day of tickets $10 for members/$20 non-members. Must be 21 years old or older to enter into the event.

8:30 pm

Live Music- Purple Fiddle, Thomas

Jeremiah Tall – comes out swinging with a massive sound full of robust vocal arrangements and a full band instrumentation to back up Tall’s hard-hitting percussive strumming style. $12 advance/$15 day of show tickets. For information call 304-463-4040 www.purplefiddle.com

Saturday

7am – 12pm

IOOF Breakfast- IOOF Building, Davis

– All you can eat until; Hot cakes, eggs sausage, biscuits & sausage gravy, coffee and orange juice. Adults: $10, Children 12yrs & under: $5, under 2yrs old eat free

8am

Run For It Registration- Front Bay of DVFD, Davis

Opens at 8am; and closes promptly at 9:30 am 304-478-2930 www.tuckerfoundation.net/run

9am – 4:30pm

Moon Rocks Guided Hike – Canaan Valley Resort Main Lodge, in Canaan Valley.

Join us for a 4-mile hike on the Moon Rocks Trail located at the “Yellow Creek Natural Area, an 860-acre public preserve owned and managed by the West Virginia Land Trust” in Davis, WV. This trail includes massive formations of “moon rock” sandstone bedrock some 480 million years old as well as wetland areas that give way to areas of hardwood. Please wear water proof hiking boots or shoes, trail may be wet, muddy with rocks and roots. Shuttle bus will provide transportation to and from. $15 per person. For more information call Dave at 304-866-2215, vanced@canaanresort.com

9m – 5pm

Fall Foliage Horseback Rides- Mountain Trail Ride Horseback Riding & More, Canaan Valley.

Enjoy the area’s beautiful fall foliage from horseback. To receive a 10% discount identify yourself as a “Leaf Peeper”. Reservations required. Call 304-866-4652 to reserve your ride. For more information go to mountaintrailrides.com

9am-2pm

Mimosas on the Mountain @Timberline Mountain in Canaan Valley

Enjoy a scenic chair lift ride with a mimosa in hand to the summit of Timberline Mountain, and take in the spectacular fall views of Canaan Valley. Brunch will be served on the deck of the Timberline Mountain lodge. With non-alcoholic beverage options, this activity is open to all ages! Chair lift rides $10 per person, with the last ride down at 2PM. Brunch available for purchase separately. Reservations not required. For more information call 304-403-2074 or www.timberlinemountain.com

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WV Appalachian Craft Show – Davis Fire Hall in Davis. Crafters & Artists display their specialties. Items include; painted wood, candles, soap, ceramics, fabric crafts, primitive crafts, baked goods and hot food from the kitchen by Community Bible Church. Call 304-259-5315.

10am – 5pm

Leaf Peepers Festival Stage, – Davis

SugarFoot Stompers 10am-12:30pm, Soda Pop Gypsies 2pm-5pm, Family Foundation 5pm-7pm

Sponsored by the TC Parks and Recreation and the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce

10am – 5pm

Oktoberfest Craft and Food Vendors – Davis

Crafters & Food vendors will set up from in downtown Davis on the Blacktop. Wide variety of vendors will be set up selling their wares and providing information. Food vendors include kettle corn, Rotary Chicken, shaved ice and much more. Call 304-259-5315 for additional information. Sponsored by the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce

10am-Dark

Inflatable Amusement Rides sponsored by Young Life

Inflatable rides will be set up in front of Alpine Lodge on the grassy area.

10am-4pm

Interactive Fall activity -Canaan Valley Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Canaan Valley

Head to the Refuge Visitor Center for a leaf themed craft. For more Information call 304-866-3858 or email zoe_frye@fws.gov

11am

Run For It 2k /5k Tour of Davis – is a 2k (1.2M) walk and USATF-certified 5K (3.1M) race around the scenic mountain town of Davis. Awards will be 1pm on the Leaf Peeper’s Stage.

www.tuckerfoundation.net/run

11am – Sunset

Scenic Chairlift Rides – Canaan Valley Resort, in Canaan Valley. Get a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the valley and Allegheny Mountains from our chairlift. The picturesque landscape becomes even more so in the fall as the leaves change and surround you in a sea of color. It’s the best seat in the house Chairlift Fee: Adult $8; Jr or Sr: $5

11:00 am

Gingerbread Ornament Fun–Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the staff in decorating a cardboard gingerbread to hang on your tree. Craft fee: $1.00. Supplies limited to first come basis. For More Information 304-259-5511

1:00 pm

Friendship Bracelet Craft– Harold Walters Nature Center @Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the staff in braidine one friendship bracelet. Recommended for children ages 9 and up. Free. For More Information 304-259-5511

1pm

Live Music- Purple Fiddle, Thomas

Shawn Taylor – “A smoky tenor that exudes confidence and authority…& a smooth command of the difficult finger-picking stle…weaves his own tunes flawlessly together with folk-rvivial classics” –New Haven Advocate. FREE

For information call 304-463-4040 www.purplefiddle.com

1:30 pm

Invigorating Autumn Hike–Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis

Join the naturalist’s at the trailhead of Davis Trail for a walk along a section of three trails with short interpretive stops along the way. About 90 minutes. 2 miles. This program meets Young People for Parks activity. Reservations not required. For More Information 304-259-5511

2pm

Weather Nature Film & Rain Gauge Craft– Harold Walters Nature Center @Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the staff for a whirlwind tour of Earth’s turbulent atmosphere that reveals the forces that make the day fair or foul while creating a rain gauge. Craft fee: $2.00 This program meets Young People for Parks activity. For More Information 304-259-5511

4pm

Butterflies & Craft Wings– Harold Walters Nature Center @Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the naturalist to listen story about our state butterfly and create a pair of child sized cardboard “stained glass” wings. The use of a utility knife requires an adult to assist their child. About 1 hour. Supplies limited to first come basis. Craft fee: $3.00 This program meets Young People for Parks activity. For More Information 304-259-5511

4pm – 7pm

Fall Photography Workshop– @ Canaan Valley Resort – Did you know Canaan Valley is one of the most photographed places in West Virginia? This workshop will take you through the basics of digital photography, and give you new tips and tricks for capturing a variety of Autumn scenery with your camera. Cameras and equipment will not be provided, please bring your own digital SLR or mirrorless camera. Free. Meet at the Recreation Center followed by a photo hike. Be sure to wear boots for the hike. For more information call Dave at 304-866-2215, vanced@canaanresort.com

7:30pm

Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers Band– @Blackwater Falls Lodge, in Davis. This award winning group from Beckley, West Virginia plays country, bluegrass, southern rock and gospel music in Blackwater Falls Lodge Milton Harr Conference Center. Open to the public at no cost. About 1 hour. For More Information 304-259-5511

8:30pm

Live Music- Purple Fiddle, Thomas.

Jesse Milnes Band – The Jesse Milnes Band is a five-piece Honky Tonk band with fiddle, drums, bass and guitars. Our sound is classic Country mixed with Old-Time Appalachian music and just a little rock and roll. We’re a bar band and proud of it. $15 advance/ $20 day of show.

For information call 304-463-4040 www.purplefiddle.com

Sunday-

7am-11am

Leaf Peeper Breakfast Special- The Breakfast Nook, Canaan Valley

Buy one breakfast and get one half off with your Leaf Peeper brochure. Call 304-642-9070 or www.facebook.com/breakfastnook

9:00am – 5:00pm

Fall Foliage Horseback Rides- Mountain Trail Ride Horseback Riding & More, Canaan Valley.

Enjoy the area’s beautiful fall foliage from horseback. To receive a 10% discount identify yourself as a “Leaf Peeper”. Reservations required. Call 304-866-4652 to reserve your ride. For more information go to mountaintrailrides.com

9am-2pm

Mimosas on the Mountain @Timberline Mountain in Canaan Valley

Enjoy a scenic chair lift ride with a mimosa in hand to the summit of Timberline Mountain, and take in the spectacular fall views of Canaan Valley. Brunch will be served on the deck of the Timberline Mountain lodge. With non-alcoholic beverage options, this activity is open to all ages! Chair lift rides $10 per person, with the last ride down at 2PM. Brunch available for purchase separately. Reservations not required. For more information call 304-403-2074 or www.timberlinemountain.com

9:30am

24th Annual Fall Colors Golf Tournament, Canaan Valley Resort, Canaan Valley

Format includes Best Ball scramble w/ two divisions, open & handicap. Lots of great prizes including cash prizes for open division!! For registration, rules & information call Canaan Valley Resort Golf Course at 304-866-4121.

10am – 3pm

Car Show, Parking lot across from Davis Fire Hall, Davis Sponsored by Elkins Auto

Trophies awarded in various categories! 1st 50 pre-registered cars receive a dash plaque & are eligible for a door prize! 50/50, Door Prizes and much more! $10 registration fee. Food Vendors will be set up. Call 304-259-5315 or email jessica@canaanvalley.org for additional information. Registration begins at 8am.

10:00 am

Teas and Tonics Stroll–Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the naturalist at the Nature Center to stroll around the area dabbling into the world of plants as a few with some edible or medicinal qualities pointed out during the stroll. About 1 hour, 1/4mile. This program meets Young People for Parks activity. For More Information 304-259-5511

11am – Sunset

Scenic Chairlift Rides – Canaan Valley Resort, in Canaan Valley. Get a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the valley and Allegheny Mountains from our chairlift. The picturesque landscape becomes even more so in the fall as the leaves change and surround you in a sea of color. It’s the best seat in the house Chairlift Fee: Adult $8; Jr or Sr: $5

11am

Twisted Tie Dye Craft– Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the staff to create your own Blackwater Falls t-shirt souvenir. Supplies are limited to first come basis. Adult size fee is $10 and Youth size fee is $8. For More Information 304-259-5511

12pm

Cake Walk- Davis Fire Hall, in Davis.

The Cake Walk is in support of TCHS Cheerleaders & Brecken for Little Mr. Mt. Lion. Rain or Shine.

1pm

Duck Race- Beaver Creek Bridge (behind Dollar General), Davis

800 ducks released into Beaver Creek (Located behind the Dollar General). First, Second, Third & Last Duck to cross finish line wins $$. Duck Tickets are $2.00 each or book of 5 for $8.00 & can be purchased at Information Center or at Craft Show at the DVFD. Tickets must be purchased before 11am on Sunday. All proceeds help fund the Leaf Peepers Festival!

1pm

Live Music- Purple Fiddle, Thomas

Shawn Taylor – “A smoky tenor that exudes confidence and authority…& a smooth command of the difficult finger-picking stle…weaves his own tunes flawlessly together with folk-rvivial classics” –New Haven Advocate. FREE

For information call 304-463-4040 www.purplefiddle.com

1:00 pm

Plaster of Paris Fossil Craft- Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the staff to create a seashell fossil. Craft fee is $2. For more information call 304-259-5511

2:00 pm

Primitive Fire Skills Campfire- Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis Join the naturalist at the fire circle beside the Nature Center to hear about some primitive fire making skills, then challenge yourself to create fire using flint and steel. Perhaps, a tasty treat will be available during the presentation. About 1.5 hours. This program meets Young People for Parks activity. For more information call 304-259-5511

4:00 pm

Family Movie and Scarecrow Craft- Harold Walters Nature Center @ Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis. Join the staff to use construction paper and imagination to create a scarecrow while watching a movie about a mysterious mansion, friendly ghost and dogs. About 90 minutes. Rated G move. For more information call 304-259-5511