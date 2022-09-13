In collaboration with the Tucker County Family Resource Network Center and Country Farm Market LLC, the Tucker County Extension Office hosted the first ever kids market in the schools! Students from Tucker Valley and Davis Thomas were able to use ‘tokens’ to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables that they could take one and share with their families. Students also had the opportunity to snag some healthy recipes and try fruit infused water.

For more information regarding programming provided by the Tucker County Extension Office call 304-478-2949.