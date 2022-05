Dennis and Gladys Jane (Bever) Pifer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May, 12, 2022. They were married on May 12, 1962 in Red House, Md. They are residents of St. George Community where they raised their four children; Kevin (Carolyn), Frank (Kelly), Don (Linda) and Angela. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Feel free to send a card to help them celebrate to 440 Location Rd. Parsons, WV 26287.