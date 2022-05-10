These pictures show the crating of cauliflower in Canaan Valley. Cauliflower was first planted on a commercial scale in 1944. The cauliflower was harvested and packed in crates under the name of Canaan Valley Cauliflower. Five farmers were encouraged to plant cauliflower and seven acres of land was planted. Five hundred four crated of cauliflower was harvested per acre. The cauliflower brought in a gross cash return of $994.00 per acre. Information from a 1945 report. Ideas, comments, suggestions, or information to share contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.