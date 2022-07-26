The City of Thomas Planning Commission is developing a comprehensive plan and is seeking public input. The purpose of a comprehensive plan is to identify issues and concerns which affect the quality of life in the city. The comprehensive plan will include a detailed action plan outlining specific steps that city officials and other partners can take to address the identified issues. The comprehensive plan will also be the foundation for future growth and development in Thomas.

Citizen input is a vital part of the planning process. Therefore, an online survey has been created to solicit input from the general public, including those who reside outside of Thomas. The survey is designed to only take a few minutes to complete and will help the planning commission and the city council identify issues and concerns in Thomas.

The survey can be found online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ThomasCompPlan. Hard copies of the survey are available at the City Hall (307 Spruce St, Thomas, WV 26292) and at the Thomas Post Office (51 East Avenue, Thomas, WV 26292) during normal business hours. Please complete online survey or return paper surveys to City Hall by September 6, 2022. Please limit one survey per person.

For more information, please contact the City of Thomas, (304) 463-4360.