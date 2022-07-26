By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Have you ever heard the saying, “you can’t fix stupid?” Well that has to be the truest statement made by mankind. I have not traveled a lot and I can’t say I know a lot of people, but in my years on this old rock I have seen and heard a few that take the cake. I just have to take a step back and ask myself, “Did I just correctly hear what that person said?”

And not only what people say but what they do. If actions speak louder than words then some people must not be able to hear very well. I think I have done some crazy things in my life but I must say there are people out there that make me look like a light weight. Momma Said, “You think you have heard or seen it all and then there is just one more person comes along to prove you wrong.”

It would take me a month to sit down and catalog all the STUFF I have seen and heard. It is hard to pick one that stands out from all the rest, after a while all the STUFF just seems to run together in a big writhing ball of weirdness. Sometimes I wonder if people sit around and think this STUFF up or does it just come naturally. I can’t image how their mind works and what exactly are they thinking.

The old adage, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink” seems to fit a bunch of people these days. Give directions, show them how to do a task, ask them to do it and somehow it comes out totally wrong. Momma Said, “Can you hear the words coming out of my mouth?”

Self-Crusting Quiche

Ingredients

You can change this quiche up with your favorite vegetables and seasonings. The best thing, it will come out perfect every single time.

4 eggs

2 oz. melted butter

1 ½ cups tasty cheese

1 small onion, finely diced

6 slices bacon, chopped

½ cup self-rising flour

1 ½ cups milk

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Kitchen Notes:

You can use 2 cups of your choice of – chopped mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, capsicum, zucchini, peas, corn, feta, cooked potato, cooked sweet potato or cooked pumpkin, broccoli, etc.

You can also substitute bacon for ham, salmon, tuna, or veggies for a vegetarian option.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180˚C or 160˚C fan-forced. Spray a medium to large lasagna dish with non-stick baking spray.

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour into prepared dish and bake for 40-45 minutes until set and golden brown.

This dish can be eaten hot or cold. Cut into thick slices and serve with a crisp fresh salad.