THOMAS, W.Va. – Cortland Acres is proud to announce the seventh annual Photography Exhibit, highlighting the scenery and culture of the West Virginia Highlands. Selected images will be used to create high-definition canvas prints for display throughout Cortland Acres.

A total of fourteen images will be chosen for prominent display in the main hallway of Cortland’s’ Blackwater Rehabilitation Center. These images will be large-format, approximately 30 x 45 inches. Another group of 14 to 16 images will be chosen for display in the Gallery, a specially curated exhibit in the Pendleton Lounge common area.

We are especially honored to have landscape and nature photographer David Miller, as judge and curator for this year’s competition and exhibition. A former resident of Canaan Valley, Miller was instrumental in creating and overseeing the first several years of the Cortland Acres Photography Exhibit. An experienced photographer, Miller is known for his artistic judgement and appreciation for different forms of photography.

A retired Ph.D. chemist and hobbyist photographer, Miller first visited the Canaan area in 1981. He and his wife, Debbie, became vacation homeowners in the mid ’90’s and permanent residents in 2009. During his residence in the area he researched and wrote about local history, culminating in co-authoring the book ‘Fortune Seekers in the Promised Land.’ In 2018 he and Debbie moved west to be closer to family and presently reside on Whidbey Island in Washington state. Some of his photography work can be found at djamesmiller.com

“I am honored to serve as judge and curator for this year’s exhibition,” Miller said. “Canaan Valley and the surrounding highlands are a unique and special place of outstanding beauty. I look forward to coming home.”

Each year the judge has an opportunity to choose a theme, and for this year Miller has chosen “Close to Home.” While that doesn’t exclude big landscapes, it also invites a closer examination of the beauty of the West Virginia Highlands. Macros, “intimate landscapes”, animal homes and habitats and anything that suggests “home” would be welcome.

In addition to large-scale prints, a concentrated display will be featured in the Pendleton Lounge situated in the Blackwater Short-Term Rehab Center common area. The Gallery will showcase variety of sizes, orientations, and possibly wider aspect ratios. The selected images are kept on display for a year, and then sold to benefit the Cortland Acres Foundation.

The Cortland Acres Photography Exhibit has become one of the most respected showcases for fine photography of the West Virginia Highlands, and attracts photographers from several surrounding states. But one need not be an “expert” to enter; every year the fresh vision of new photographers is on display.

To enter the competition, simply download a complete set of the Entry Rules and Guidelines for the 2022 Cortland Acres Photo Contest at https://blackwater.cortlandacres.org/rules2022v2.pdf

Submit images to http://blackwater.cortlandacres.org/ and complete the submission form. You may upload up to four images to the competition. Submissions will be accepted until June 30, 2022. Photographers of selected images will be notified by the end of July. Unveiling of the exhibition will occur at a public reception during late September. Questions may be directed to David Johnston at dsjohnstonWV@gmail.com.

The Cortland Acres campus includes a 94-bed long-term care facility, a new rehabilitation center, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs, independent living units at Pineview and The Pines. The campus also houses a health center and pharmacy as well as offices of visiting medical specialties. For more information on Cortland Acres or to set up an appointment or tour call 304-463-4181 or visit www.cortlandacres.org.