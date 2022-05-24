Denzil Delano Jones, Sr., 85, St. Marys, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

Born on the family farm in Rowlesburg, WV, on April 2, 1937, he was a son of the late Jesse and Clara Bolyard Jones.

He was a 1956 graduate of Rowlesburg High School. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church in St. Marys. Denzil worked for Hollers Freedom Warehouse & Trucking for many years and also hauled steel for Kelly Steel for the building of the Pleasants County Power Plant. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed farming with his tractor and his side by side.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Charles) Keefer, Port Tobacco, MD, Mark (Karen) Jones, Bruceton Mills, WV, Roxanna (Donald) Turton, Amherst, OH, Robyn Jones, Friendly, WV, and Denzil, Jr. (Diane), Sistersville, WV; step-daughter, Suzan Harper; four grandchildren, Jeff Keefer, Alyssa Turton, McKenna Turton, and Cole Jones; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Victoria Keefer, Kora Cox, and Leah Jones; sister, Wanda Kidwell, Levels, WV; step-grandchildren, Chris, Mike, Amanda, David, Lacey, Kelly, and Jake; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sallie on April 3, 2022, step-daughter, Sallie Jane Fauss, and siblings, Elsworth, Harold, Aldene Clark, Betty Wiedner, and Lucille Hughes.

Family received friends at Burke Chapel in Rowlesburg on Saturday May 21. from 1-3 p.m, where services will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Taylor officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Sarah Cemetery, Rowlesburg, WV.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kingwoodfuneralhomewv.com