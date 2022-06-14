Petersburg, WV— Grant County Bank announced that Dr. Cheryl Bennett has been appointed to the Grant County Bank Board of Directors, effective April 14, 2022.

Dr. Bennett is the owner of The Spectacle Family Eye Care in Petersburg, which opened in 2017. She also serves patients through offices in Walmart locations in Buckhannon and Flatwoods. In October of 2021 she opened The Grove Café & Bakery in Petersburg. Dr. Bennett is a native of Tucker County, where she grew up on a dairy farm. She currently still resides in Tucker County.

Dr. Bennett did her undergraduate studies at WV Tech and graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 2000. Dr. Bennett has been a Board-Certified Optometrist since 2000. In 2021, she won the Walmart Optometrist Excellence in Patient Care Award for the 4-state area of WV, MD, PA and VA.

George Ford, Grant County Bank President & CEO, said, “We are extremely pleased Dr. Bennett has agreed to join our board. We believe her knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit will be invaluable in assisting us with our efforts to better serve both consumers and small business clients.”

The Grant County Bank was chartered as a West Virginia state bank on August 6, 1902 and began operations on August 15 with its first office in Petersburg, WV. Our mission of providing financial services and products to families, small businesses and the agricultural community has served both our customers and the bank well over the years.