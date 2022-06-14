On Saturday, July 16, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Friends of Blackwater, Tucker County ArtSpring, and the Tucker County Historical Society will present a free, live, family-friendly, community history program titled “Shootout at the Depot” at the Tucker County Courthouse in Parsons.

This exciting program tells the true story of an 1890s gunfight in Parsons — and the sensational trial that followed. The costumed community presenters will include Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore, County Prosecuting Attorney Savannah Wilkins, attorney Pat Nichols, William Peterson, Cindy Kolsun, Sarah Fletcher, Elaine George, Debbie McHenry, and Casey Rucker.

“Shootout at the Depot” is based on the book “The Industrialist and the Mountaineer: the Eastham-Thompson Feud and the Struggle for West Virginia’s Timber Frontier” by WVU Professor Ronald L. Lewis. It tells how a Canaan Valley landowner faced a jury for killing a wealthy sawmill operator in 1897. In the “Shootout” program, the audience plays the part of the jury!

The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Old Courthouse in Parsons with live music. There will also be expert historical commentary by WVU Professor Hal Gorby. A reception after the program will be from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Parsons Depot, just across the street from the Courthouse.

Admission is free; you can reserve seats at https://saveblackwater.org/events/shootout-at-the-depot/.

For more information, visit https://saveblackwater.org; e-mail info@saveblackwater.org; or call 304-345-7663 or 304-541-4494. The program is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council.