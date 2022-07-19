The Parsons Kiwanis Club was established in 1950. For many decades the club has been making and selling corn dogs at local fairs as its major fundraiser. It would be difficult to find a local person that is not familiar with and very fond of these delicious fair time treats. The proceeds from the sales of corn dogs have benefited our youth and other local causes for many years.

As with most service organizations, membership has declined over the years. We are down to just a handful of members. Additionally, the age of our members is making it increasingly more difficult for us to handle an entire week of making and selling corn dogs. Without new members, and/or help during fair times, the future of Kiwanis Corn Dogs is in jeopardy. If you are interested in helping, please call Ken Smith at 304-642-4658 or Nancy Dotson at 304-614-6223.