By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

Five months ago, Jake and Brandi Kopec, a husband-and-wife team started a new adventure by collaborating together to open Burrito Cantina. Working alongside of them were their two children 15 year old, Reagan Herron and 13 year old, Logan Kopec. B. Kopec said, “I threw the idea out there for a long time and one day he just says OK! Let’s do it!”

Kopec is no stranger to owning a small business, but this is the first restaurant venture. J. Kopec and family moved to the area around 10 years ago because of employment opportunities with the law enforcement in the area. J. Kopec is the current Sheriff of Tucker County, West Virginia.

The Kopecs choose to put the restaurant in Parsons because there was a need for something different in the area. J. Kopec said, “This is for the community and the people that come through here. We are invested in Parsons. We are invested in Tucker County. This is a part of us giving back. People said they wanted to see more variety and that is what we brought the people.”

With a good mix between adults and young adults working at the restaurant, the Kopecs are able to provide 10 people with employment opportunities. B. Kopec said, “I feel like our business is a family business. We take our employees, and we make them a part of our family. And we treat our customers like they are our family too. That is what our plan has been.”

The restaurant has seen a 50/50 mixture of locals and tourist customers, but according to J. Kopec their biggest supporters are, “People who like Mexican food.” And with the food portions on the slightly larger size and the dishes served made to order everyone leaves full and happy. The duo spent a great deal of time and effort into perfecting their meats and ingredients through trial and error by spending the entire winter trying new ways with different ingredients.

Kopec said, “Our goal is for customers not to leave here hungry. And we designed something for everyone. And as far as our food, it is all about what the customer wants. We go to great lengths to not say here it what is on the menu, this is what you get. If a customer wants something removed or added, we can do that. The customer is paying for this food, and they are going to get it how they want it.”

The restaurant offers a variety of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos made with non-processed freshly cooked meat including beef, chicken and sweet Carolina pork BBQ and topped with fresh ingredients. The burritos are made in a 10” or 12” shell and the tacos can be made in soft or hard shells.

Kopec said, “We specialize in meat. We do not do use rice. We use beef, shredded chicken, and sweet Caroling BBQ. We offer big, hearty, meat burritos.” J. Kopec explained the meat is cooked fresh at the restaurant and all the grease is removed for a healthier alternative.

Also, for the veggie lover there is the Veggie Burrito and the newest special item on the menu is the Taco Pizza.

Weekly specials will run throughout the week. Specials are posted on their Facebook page at Jake Kopec (Burrito Cantina) or by googling Burrito Cantina. The restaurant can be reached by calling 681- 399-9046 Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 337 1st Street, Parsons.