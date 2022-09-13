Some days are just better than others. Recently at the coalmine off Corridor H, an electric car from DC ran out of battery at the road entrance to the mine. Someone called one of the mine’s foremen and told him a car was broke down in the middle of the haul road.

The foreman went to investigate and found out the car had indeed ran out of juice coming from DC to Davis for a getaway weekend. He then went back to the mine and got guys to push the car to the guard shack so they could plug in to charge.

The car couldn’t be pulled because it was all plastic underneath and nothing to hook up to. So five coal miners pushing a battery car to the coal mine to charge up.

If you look closely, you can see the coal stockpile and load out in the background. This just shows you coal miners are good people and will go out of their way to help anyone friend or foe. Luckily, for the traverlers they ended up where they could get some help because they couldn’t get a tow truck to come and this mine is out in the middle of nowhere.

One guy even dropped off a Friend of Coal license plate when he left to go home.