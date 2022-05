Photo Credit: Dennis Filler

This photo was taken on Sunday night (Monday morning, 15/16) during the full lunar ellipse. Relatively long exposure time, (greater than a second) allows the color and detail to be captured of a seemingly darkened (earth shadowed), covered moon. Note that there are stars visible in what is a full moon condition when stars near the moon are not normally visible because of the moon’s extreme brightness and the relative dimness of the stars.