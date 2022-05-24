The 42nd Challenge in the Hills 4×4 event will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and 29, 2022.

The event features one of the fastest 300 foot sand/dirt drags on the East Coast. The track record is 3.114 seconds held by Tom Hardy with Mudrat IV. There is a $500 bounty on the track record. We are also awarding $700 1st place in the Top Class with a 4-car minimum that is being sponsored by MR Pizza of Parsons and Hutson Industries of Jane Lew.

Drags also feature a plaque for fastest time of the day in competition; Best reaction time of the day in competition; along with Top Eliminators in both Pro classes and women. The Flat Drags are on Saturday, May 28, time trials usually start around 9 a.m. with racing getting started around 1 p.m. and goes all evening.

One of our founding members and long-time President of the Tucker County 4-Wheelers, Tom Hardy holds two track records in the Flat Drags, one is for 3.114 seconds from 2015 at our home track which he has broken five times since 2001 and the other is at Tri County, Lisbon Ohio which he has held since June 7, 2014, at 3.32 seconds and broke it last Oct. 9 2021, with a time of 3.31 seconds. Tom and his wife, Sandy, have been racing since 1979. Tom, Phil Conrad, Ted “Mush” Lambert and Dave John Scott have not missed a race since forming the club in 1979.

The Simpson family of Tommy, Nancy, Daniel and Michael are featured on this year’s T-shirt.

On Sunday at 8 a.m. we have the JR Drags for ages up to 15 years old. We are now letting the older group on JR Drags go no faster that 6.5 seconds. Around noon the mud pit starts with a 150 foot long pit of mud to challenge the competitor and machine to see who can make it the fastest through the pit. There are seven classes of competitors, but only one will take home this year’s 6th Annual Dick Kidwell Memorial Fastest Time Award and $500. The winners name will be engraved on a plaque that will be displayed at Kidwell Auto Parts each year.

So, plan on joining us this Memorial Day for some of the best 4-wheel drive competition around. For any information call Tom Hardy at 304-478-2386 or Tammy Carr at 304-642-4305.