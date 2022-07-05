By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

This year annual Uncle Sam’s Birthday Party was held at Bear Paw Lodge in Canaan Valley State Park with over 300 people in attendance. There were beautiful door prizes, three big-ticketed prizes, and cash prizes ranging from $200 to $5,000 this year. And on top of all of that every 25th ticket drew during the elimination received $150.

Party Co-Chairman Donna Patrick’s beloved husband, Tom Patrick, originally started the event. T. Patrick started the event as a way to raise money for the operating expenses for the Tucker Community Foundation. Since then, the foundation has grown and now raises funds for scholarships and grants.

Sponsors for the evening included Citizens Bank, Grant County Bank, Mountain Valley Bank and Canaan Resort.

During dinner, the announcement was made that by unanimous vote David Cooper will be the new Executive Director of the Tucker Community Foundation. Cooper who also served as emcee and “Uncle Sam” at the dinner said, “It is an honor to take on the role full-time.”

Tickets to this year’s event were sold for $150 each and included two dinners and one chance to win a $5,000 cash prize. All but 15 of the 250 tickets were sold when the doors open. Those 15 tickets were sold to guests at the dinner for extra chance at the $5,000. Guest could be heard saying the $150 was well worth it because of the wonderful cause.

The event started with a social hour that included an appetizer bar with delicious Caesar salad, peach salsa, bruschetta bread, and a tomato with olive oil mixture. Dinner was served next with a perfectly cooked filet mignon, jumbo shrimp, baby purple and white potatoes, and asparagus drizzled with a delicious hollandaise sauce. Dessert was a sweet treat with freeze dried ice cream, fresh berries, whipped cream, and custard sauce. The meal as a whole was fantastic and the service was great!

The first big winner of the night was Aaron Kayle of Davis who won the Greenbrier Resort package valued over $1,400. Kayle package included a three-day, two nights stay at the resort including a $400 amenities gift card.

Jasmin Everson from Michigan was the lucky ticket holder who won the Uncle Sam’s Outdoor package valued at $1,400. Her package included two kayaks with life floating vests, two folding chairs, two red, white, and blue towels, a cooler, a Blackstone grill, a sun canopy and a two-person tent. Everson said her great- grandfather was born and raised in Barbour County.

The last big-ticket prize for the Get Tuckered Package was drawn by John Nash who wished everyone good luck. This package was valued at over $4,000 with gift certificates and prizes from businesses all over Tucker County. The winner of the package was Luke and Trish Bucher from Harman. The winning ticket was given to them by Luke’s parents.

Several lucky winners received $150. These winners include Robert Ruff, Mark Doak, Bill Smith, Tim Knotts, Jane Parsons, Beth Roberts, Matt Crakes, Tom Poling, and Robin and Tom Kalog.

Before the drawing took place for the remaining five tickets the last remaining ticket number 250 was auctioned off to the highest bidder. After a back-and-forth war, the ticket bidding was won for $1,800 by Kelly, Solena, and Skylar Roberts along with Fred Myer.

The last five tickets remaining after eliminating all others during the drawing were guaranteed cash money winners. According to the rules of the party the finale five ticket holders can chose to split the final five prize categories. If one of the five does not want to spilt the remaining prize money, another ticket is drawn, and the remaining four entries are asked again if they want to split. This procedure continues until all cash prizes are awarded. The drawing went all the way to the end with no one choosing to split.

Beth Longo won the $200 cash prize. Ann Mealey won the $300 cash prize. Debby McHenry won the $400 cash prize. The auctioned off ticket purchased by the Roberts and Meyer won the $500 cash prize.

The big $5,000 winner of the night was David Parsons.

The foundation also hosts an annual two mile walk and three mile run through Davis, West Virginia called Run for It. The purpose of this run it to give the participates a chance to benefit their non-profit organization of choice plus youth groups, is to give organizations, public libraries, community improvement projects, school project or educational trips, school & community based athletic group, existing or new TCF Endowed Fund and other charitable causes. This year’s event is September 21.

All information for grants and scholarships can be found through the Tucker Community Foundation’s website at www.TuckerFoundation.Net.