By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

The definition of deliberate is, done consciously and intentionally, “a deliberate attempt to provoke conflict.” How can that word be misunderstood? I have been following all the fires that have been happening to food distribution centers all over the USA and Canada. When you have planes crashing into buildings shortly after takeoff that could be considered pilot error, but when this is happening repeatedly in different spots, that could be considered deliberate. And surprisingly enough the buildings that are being crashed into are food processing plants. Momma Said, “Must be a lot of unqualified pilots out there or terrorists attempting to starve us to death.”

Here is a list of what has been happening just this year if you have not been following this:

Feb. 5: A massive fire swept through Wisconsin River Meats.

Feb. 22: The Shearer’s Foods plant in Oregon caught fire after a propane boiler exploded???

March 17: A structure fire at the Walmart distribution center in Indiana broke out.

March 22: A fire broke out at a Nestle Hot Pockets plant in Arkansas???

March 25: A potato processing facility in Belfast broke out, blamed on a deep-frying machine???

April 13: A butcher shop and meat market in New Hampshire has a massive fire???

April 30: A soybean processing tank caught fire at a Perdue Farms plant in Virginia???

And then you have the one that destroyed a food processing distribution facility, a chicken farm in Minnesota, where three million eggs a day were produced!!!

This has been in just a three month period, as of the middle of June there have been 24 fires in total. I am sorry folks but this is not all by accident. I might be from a small town in West Virginia, no formal education other than graduating high school, and a working class stiff like millions others but I am smart enough to realize that this is not on the up and up.

Why all food processing plants? I know there are other more strategic places to target but how easy is it to halt some of the basics of life like food? More shortages and higher prices also check the weights on some of your favorite foods, same price but a smaller quantity. That is called “shrinkflation.” I noticed this on some of the basics I normally buy. You can’t buy a five pound bag of sugar or flour anymore, it is packaged in a four pound bag and most people don’t even notice.

Momma Said, “We as the consumer can’t stop buying the staples of life so the big wigs in charge have us right where they want us, between a rock and a hard place, pay the price or starve to death. That is some way to run a country right.”

Kentucky Butter Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup butter softened

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

½ cup butter

¼ cup water

1-1/2 teaspoons almond extract

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, add vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to cream mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating after each addition. Pour into a greased and floured 10 inch tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees until a pick inserted into center comes out clean, 55 – 70 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges, invert on a wire rack on waxed paper.

For the sauce, combine sugar, butter and water in a small pot. Cook on medium heat only until butter melts and sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, add vanilla and almond extracts. Make holes in top of hot cake and pour sauce over cake until it absorbs. Sprinkle top with powdered sugar.