Awards and special recognition were presented at the annual banquet of the Tucker County FFA chapter on April 23rd 2022, at the TCHS cafeteria. The 2021-2022 Officer Team led by Haley Tuttle chapter president, opened the meeting; Vice-President Karlie Thompson proceeded with the roll of officers, Laney Burns at the post of treasurer; Kylee Neff at the post of reporter; Hannah Cussins at the post of secretary; and Owen Knotts at the post of sentry with all reporting that their stations were in order. The meeting continued with Jocelyn Burnside giving the blessing for the meal of steak, roasted potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls, salad and desserts, that were enjoyed by all. There was a slideshow high lighting the events from the past year compiled by Kylie Neff.

Mr. Delbert “Paul” Pennington, Jr., the Vocational Agricultural Teacher at TCHS, greeted everyone and thanked all for their support of the FFA program.

The FFA creed was presented by Marky Philips, Trinity Thompson, Emily Snyder, Alisha Barb and Zada Carr. Presentation of the FFA motto was given by Kiley Hebb and Kaiden Hebb.

WV Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, State Senator Randy Smith, West Virginia State FFA officers Shayla Bourn and Gabby Wolfe, National Office candidate Emily Yates and TCHS Principal Mr. Alex Cork were all in attendance and spoke of the important and the effect that the FFA Program has and will have on all attending.

Green Hand pins were received by Holly Myers, Emily Snyder, Kiley Hebb, Kaden Hebb, Zada Carr, Nick Lawrence, Preston Evans, Marky Phillips, Kelslynn Whitehair, Alyssa Darby, Chris Donnellan, Michael Hartsell, Trinity Thompson, Alicia Barb, and Nico Zepeto.

Chapter degrees were received by Teyha Smith-Maize, Owen Knotts, Laney Burns, Kylee Neff, Jocelyn Burnside, Jaden Stanley, Hannah Cussins, Bryson Watts, Abigail Wilfong, and Abigail Kitzmiller

2022 Honorary Tucker County FFA members were: Robbie and Lori Bennett with Grace Synder from the TCHS cafeteria for their help throughout the year with the basketball concession stand fundraiser and the Tucker County commissioners, Lowell Moore, Fred Davis and Mike Rosenau for their help with the purchase of the chicken processing trailer for use at the school and throughout the county. J & K Nelson Trucking for help with the purchase of backup heating for the TCHS greenhouse and the Preston County High School meat processing, for butchering, and packaging the donated animals from the TC fair.

Retiring addresses of the 2022 FFA chapter seniors were given by Robbie Shupp (student adviser), Teyha Smith-Maize, Karlie Thompson (vice president) and Haley Tuttle (president).

With the announcement of the new Officer Team for the 2022-2023, President – Kyle Neff, VP – Hannah Cussins, Treasurer, Zada Carr ,Secretary – Laney Burns, Sentinel – Alicia Barb, Reporter – Kiley Hebb, Student Advisor –Mark Phillips, Historian – Nick Lawrence, Chaplin – Emily Snyder closed the 2022 Annual Meeting/Banquet of the Tucker County FFA Chapter.

The Tucker County FFA Chapter is open to all students at TCHS who are taking Vocational Agricultural Education classes through the CTE program. For additional information on the chapter, please speak with Mr. Paul Pennington, FFA Advisor or any current FFA member.