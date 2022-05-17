Our beloved father, Dr. Alexander “Al” Matthew Waitkus, son of Mollie Theresa Korosec and Alexander Victor Waitkus; grandson of Alexander Jasper Waitkus and Matthew Mike Korosec, passed away on May 2, 2022; his wife, Dr. Nancy Ann Burton Waitkus preceding him on January 23, 2002. Born May 10, 1937 in Coketon, WV, he grew up with his parents and younger brother, Robert Lee Waitkus. He excelled in academics and sports at Thomas High School, leading his basketball team to a county championship, graduating with honors in 1955. He joined the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Sergeant as a radar instructor at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. He earned an Electrical Engineering degree in June 1962 at West Virginia University, where he met his future wife, then dental student Miss Nancy Burton, who provided his dental care. Married in April 1963, he and his wife, now Dr. Nancy Ann Burton Waitkus, moved to Roanoke, VA, where he worked at General Electric and his wife practiced dentistry. Later that year, they had their first child. His ambitions and the encouragement of his wife inspired him to enter the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, graduating in May 1970. He, his wife, and three children moved to Rochester, NY in 1972, earning a certificate in the specialty of Orthodontics in June 1974 at the Eastman Dental Center; his wife earned a specialty certificate in Pediatric dentistry. He earned a Master of Science from the University of Rochester in 1976 and researched a treatment for cleft palate, presenting his findings at the Conference for the International Association for Dental Research in Copenhagen, Denmark, winning the Hatton Award, First Place, Graduate Division. The family next moved to Chester, VA, and he opened a solo orthodontic practice. Years later, he opened a joint practice with his wife in Colonial Heights, VA, circa 1985. Based on the body of his work, the American Board of Orthodontics certified him as a Diplomate of the Board of Orthodontics. In his latter career, Dr. Waitkus practiced orthodontics in Virginia Beach, VA until his retirement, returning to Chester to be near his family. Dr. A.M. Waitkus is survived by his children, Alexander Paul Waitkus, Pamela Ann Waitkus and Mark Daniel Waitkus; his caring daughter-in-law, Alyssa Waitkus; his grandchildren, Alexandra Riley, Veronica, Nancy Jane, and Jack, his youngest best buddy; his cherished companion, Blackie the cat; and his most dedicated staff of “assistants” who watched over him in his final days with such skill and care to earn his deepest appreciation. He was a devoted father and a really good dad. He was a dedicated dentist, committed to improving the lives of his patients one smile at a time. He was active in his community serving as a President of the Chester Lion’s Club, a Civil War and World War II history buff, a music lover, an art collector, and a skilled research scientist. He also enjoyed recreational sailing, astronomy, restoring antiques and old houses, combining his artistic side and engineering mindset. When it is all said and done, his children were his proudest accomplishment. We will miss our dad more than he could have imagined and we take solace in the belief that he will know we love him as much as he loved us. Keep him well. He appreciated both flowers and practicality, if you choose the latter donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Legacy Hospice of Richmond, the Chesterfield County Fire Department, or the St. Ann Catholic Church. The family received friends at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23831, on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Funeral services were held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA.