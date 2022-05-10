Methamphetamine (Meth) first was created in 1893 by a Japanese chemist. It was used during World War II by both sides to keep their troops awake. In the 1940’s, Methamphetamine was used by the Kamikaze pilots and was given in the form of a pill. Now Meth is found as a powdery or crystalized substance. It is highly addictive and causes changes in the cognitive and emotional parts of the brain. Over time, the person using Meth can go into a zombified, drug induced state of psychosis causing lack of sleep that leads to extreme hallucinations and paranoia.

