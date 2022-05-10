Arthurdale, WV – WV Caring has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys and analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like WV Caring and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

“I am proud to have received this award for the second consecutive year. West Virginia Caring puts patients and families first, and the Hospice Honors recognition affirms the excellence in patient care that we provide,” said President and CEO Malene Davis, MBA, MSN, RN, CHPN. “We encourage those with life-limiting illnesses in our 12-county service area to call on West Virginia Caring if you have any questions or are considering any hospice care needs.”

HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.

For more information, visit the company’s web site at www.wvcaring.org or call 1-866-656-9790.