Over the years, we have all experienced times when our water supply was unavailable. It is during those times that we realize how much we use and depend on water. What is Clean Water Worth to You?

We are fortunate to live in an area of abundant water; clear springs, mountain streams and abundant rainfall. But will our water always remain as clean as it is now? We don’t have to look far to see that it needs protection. Recent events in Parkersburg, Charleston, and the Potomac River illustrate the need.

Another area of concern is our public lands. A little more than a hundred years ago, our beautiful county, and surrounding counties, were stripped of the trees that we often take for granted. The moonscape that resulted bore little resemblance to the beautiful place we live now. Land and water go hand in hand. They are both vital and they depend on each other. The formation of the Monongahela National Forest primary function was to protect both the land from unregulated clear cutting and the devastating flooding that resulted.

We have come a long way in the healing of both land and water. Yes, there is much to do, more battles to wage in the repair and protection of our county and state, our rivers and public lands, but it is a good thing to take time to celebrate the successes; what we have and where we are!

On Saturday, July 23, West Virginia Rivers Coalition held the second annual West Virginia Rivers Celebration. This annual event provides an opportunity to celebrate our beautiful state; the rivers, streams and land surrounding them. The setting for the Celebration was graciously provided by Roxanne Tuesing and the Hendricks Park Board; a beautiful location on the BlackFork River.

Activities during the afternoon included a Fantastic Fungi walk, swimming, floating and paddling in the Green Hole, Yoga by the river, a presentation and listening session concerning the importance and uses of the Monongahela National Forest, and snorkeling exploring the Dry Fork at Otter Creek.

Each of these activities highlighted the importance of the work of West Virginia Rivers Coalition keeping WV’s rivers, streams, public lands, and drinking water safe.

If you would like to join us in the next Rivers Celebration, watch for details on our July, 2023 event. Hopefully you feel the need to protect our pure water, rivers and beautiful state. If so, please explore what we do and join us. There are many ways to help. You can find information about our 30+ year history serving WV, our staff, board members, our mission and plan, as well as ways you can help, at wvrivers.org .