By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

The Tucker Community Foundation presented over $97,000 in scholarships to local students wishing to further their education. This year’s scholarships were presented by The Tucker Community Foundation’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mike Moore. Moore called forwarded the donors to hand out the donation from their scholarship funds to the recipient. Executive Director David Cooper handed each participates a bag of goodies.

Endowed Funds provide scholarship support according to distribution guidelines. Additional unrestricted funding can also support these scholarships. The goal is to distribute five percent of the Total Market Value of each fund annually, which may vary depending on market conditions. Awards range from $500 to $6,000.

The award ceremony started with refreshments and an opportunity for the students to mingle with board members and scholarship donors. A game was commenced for the students. The fifth student to talk to a secret board member would receive $100 in cash. The winner of the game was Eliso Watring who spoke with secret operative Board of Directors member Rachelle Davis.

Clay A. Poling was the top recipient of scholarships. C. Poling received scholarships from the Parsons High School Alumni Scholarship Fund ($1,500), the Bradley J. Ramsey Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,100), and the Harry R. and Candy B. Sommerville Mathematics Scholarship Fund ($500).

Five students received two scholarship awards. Haden M. Wamsley received scholarships from the Dr. Mary Alice Klein Scholarship Fund ($,1400) and the Harold W. and Ruth F. Shaffer Scholarship Fund ($800). Owen Porter received scholarships from the Harry R. and Candy B. Sommerville Mathematics Scholarship Fund ($500) and the Harry L. and Elizabeth A. Boyce Scholarship Fund ($2,400). Trinity D. Bever received scholarships from the Davis FOE Scholarship Fund ($1,800) and the Margaret Ann and James A. Grafton Fund ($1,400). Dillion U. Drenning was awarded scholarships from The Martha C. Sponuagle Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and the Hebert W. Clarkson Scholarship Fund ($850). Erin J. Cassidy received scholarships from the Jillion Roberts and Matilde Villalobos Millennium Scholarship ($850) and the Madeline R. and Lester E. Miller Scholarship Fund ($450).

An advocate for never being too old to acquire education and furthering ones’ position in the work field is Joseph Straight. Straight is working towards getting his degree to be a paramedic for EMS. Straight received a $1,800 scholarship from the H. Max Price Scholarship Fund. Kudos Mr. Straight.

General scholarships for $2,000 were awarded to Sienna C. Bircher, Ava E. Rankin, Emilia J. Germain, and Anna G. Crumm.

The Kep and Alice Smith Scholarships awards scholarships to Tucker County High School graduating seniors to attend a trade school; to major in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, medical major; primary or secondary education teaching fields. This year’s recipients are Nevaeh Z. Nichols, Karlee E. Smith, Cameron Mullenaux, and Owen Poling. Each student was awarded $2,000.

The highest scholarship was awarded by the Preston High School Legion Scholarship. Molly A. Mazza was awarded a $6,000 scholarship.

Other scholarships were:

P.L. and Elizabeth Cook Milkint Scholarship Fund awarded two scholarships of $5,100 each to Amara R. Snider and Harper F. Russell. Rebecca Ann Chenoweth Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded Wesley Strawderman with a $4,700 scholarship. Crimson Shamrock Scholarship Fund awarded $4,600 to Nathaniel A. Rader. The Floyd M. and Leona E. Ball Scholarship Fund awarded $3,500 to Jakob T. Baker. The Joyce Colbert Veterinary Scholarship Fund awarded $3,400 to Halle E. Volk. Taylor D. McKinnie was awarded $2,500 from the Stadelman Journalism Scholarship Fund. Kandace A. Nestor was awarded $2,300 from the Michael Shahan Scholarship Fund.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,800 were awarded to Samantha M. Long (H. Max Price Scholarship Fund), Saria E. Pennington (W. Denzil and Ernestine A. Kee Scholarship), and Haley E. Tuttle (Enos, Delbert, H. and Shirley W. Carr Scholarship Fund).

David M. Gibb was awarded $1,600 from the Robert W. Minear Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund. Kelsi G. Wilson-Hott (Randall Alt Scholarship Fund), Kristen L. Hicks (Parsons High School Alumni Scholarship Fund), Eliso Watring (The Orr Family Fund), and Tessa R. Jolly (Doug and Betty Preble Scholarship) were each awarded $1,500 scholarships.

Chance T. Berg (Kline, Evans and Allison Scholarship Fund), and Rachel J. Spencer (Dr. Mary Alice Klein Scholarship Fund) received $1,400 in scholarships.

Knights of Pythias Brown Lodge #32 Scholarship Fund awarded $1,300 to Lowell G. Cerbone. The Mark Hutchison and David Cosner Scholarship Fund awarded $1,100 to Brandon J. Rossi.

Madalyn E. Hickman and Hazel J. Riley were awarded $1,000 from the Joseph R. Steffl Fund. Candy B. was awarded $1,000 from the Sommerville Science Scholarship Fund.

The Martha C. Sponuagle Scholarship Fund awarded a $900 scholarship to Cassidy S. Davis. Herbert W. Clarkson Scholarship awarded Vivianna M. Teter with $850.

Mackenzie D. Lyons (Harold W. and Ruth F. Shaffer Scholarships Fund), Melissa L. Johnston (Walter and Mary Shaffer Helmick Scholarship Fund) and Elva J. Bible (Gary E. Wilson Fund) were each awarded $800 in scholarships.

Jacob A. Moore received a $500 scholarship from the Forrest G. Clark Scholarship Fund.

According to the Tucker Community Foundation website to qualify for a scholarship applicants have to be high school seniors, students attending technical schools, Tucker County students attending a Christian elementary, middle or high school or being home schooled employing Christian educational principles and values, college students or other non-traditional students with adults returning to school are encouraged to apply regardless of their field of study.