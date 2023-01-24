Bessie Jane Sell, 91, of Eglon, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on January 17, 2023. Born on January 1, 1932, in Eglon, WV, she was the daughter of the late Alpha and Bertha (Knotts) Slaubaugh.

Bessie was a graduate of Aurora High School Class of 1949. She worked as a teacher for over 40 years. She was a member of the Northeastern Ohio American Federation of teachers Cleveland school system, the Teacher’s Union Election Board, and the Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren. Bessie enjoyed Botany, sewing, word search, embroidery and keeping statistics. She attended classes with Sugarfoot Line dancers; she would frequent the family antique shop; and loved to volunteer in community, especially at the Mt. Grove VFD Fire Hall, where she remained active throughout her later years. Most of all, she loved caring and helping her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Jane (Sell) Judy-Knotts and husband Richard; four grandchildren, Jacie Judy-Evans and fiance Ron Cangley, Danny Cottrell and wife Ginger, Jarolyn Judy-Phillips and husband Zac, and Tonya Cottrell Suther and husband Craig; seven great grandchildren, Lacy, Owen, Emilee, Easton, Brianna, Camden and Kartyr; two great great grandchildren, Brantly and Willow; a sister, Shirley Ann; a long term friend, John Kilcoyne; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on May 6, 2016, Levi “Bud” Franklin Sell, to whom she was married on January 10, 1950. Also preceding her in death are a daughter and her husband, Jessie (Sell) Delaney and Wayne; and fourteen siblings, Milton Floyd, Earl Cecil, Viola Mae, Alfred Lawrence, Leroy Richard, Arnold Roy, Elva Marie, Delton Troy, William Arthur, Myrtle Ruth, Julia Faith, Mary Catherine, John Albert, and Joseph Franklin.

There are no services scheduled for Mrs. Sell. Interment will follow in the Gnegy Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Grove Fire Dept. 385 Maple Spring Hwy, Eglon, WV 26716.

