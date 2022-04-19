Clara “Diane” Carr, 77, of Parsons, WV passed away at home on April 11, 2022. She was born June 25, 1944 to the late Martin and Bessie Williams of Upshur County.

Diane is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Delbert, daughter Sharon (Bobby) Dennis, son David Carr, son Michael (Tina) Carr, all of Parsons, and daughter Tracy Carr of Charleston, WV; grandchildren Billy (Natalie) Dennis, Amber Dennis, Mary Beth Carr, and Ethan Carr; and great-grandchildren Jacob and Mason Dennis.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Irene Merle Nitz and brothers Ray, Bobby, and Donald Williams.

Diane was a devoted wife and mother with strong Christian values. A dedicated homemaker, her joy was in caring for her family. Many proclaimed her to be an amazing cook, best known for her potato salad, homemade hot rolls, and pies, and she frequently put those talents to work, not only as a substitute cook with the school system, but also by volunteering as a cook at the Tucker County Fair, 4-H camp, and for many church functions.

Having spent most of her life on a farm, she was a hard worker. She enjoyed raising a garden and canning, and her home was always open to her children’s friends, her nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Aside from family, her favorite pastime was Saturday morning yard sales. She was a strong advocate for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a charity for which she formerly held many fundraisers.

She attended the St. George United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women for 36 years.

A memorial service to celebrate Diane’s life will be held on April 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the St. George United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Diane’s memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Muscular Dystrophy Association — USA

National Office

161 N. Clark, Suite 3550

Chicago, Illinois 60601

https://www.mda.org/ways-to-give

This obituary is courtesy of Hostetler Funeral Home for Clara “Diane” Carr. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.