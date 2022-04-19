Editor,

The health and well-being of Tucker County children, family, friends and visitors is a public safety priority. The primary mission of Tucker County EMS is to provide emergency care to those who need it, when they need it.

The upcoming election is critically important to the residents and visitors of Tucker County who depend on Tucker County EMS to respond in a timely manner for what could be a life-threatening situation. The May 10 ballot, will provide an opportunity to vote in support of the EMS levy proposed by the Tucker County Commission.

Public meetings hosted by the Tucker County Ambulance Authority Board have addressed questions and misinformation that continues to circulate throughout the county. A detailed budget has been presented. Labor has been identified as the largest expense item, even though salaries of Tucker County EMS employees are below state and national averages and not competitive with surrounding counties.

To optimize response time, the Ambulance Authority Board and the Medical Director for TC EMS recommend staffing levels that provide no less than 2 crews operating 24/7. In order to maintain this standard of service, funding from the EMS ordinance or TC EMS Levy is essential.

There is a serious shortage of EMS personnel throughout this state and country; competition for these personnel is fierce and their morale is low. Tucker County must be postured to retain our current staffing while attracting new employees to make up shortfalls.

The Ambulance Authority Board needs your help to ensure adequate operational support to continue staffing 2 crews 24/7.

If you have questions or comments regarding EMS operations, contact Sheila Marsh (304-478-2296). If you have questions regarding the proposed EMS Budget, contact Chris Davis (304-669-0469). For more information on the proposed EMS Levy contact the Tucker County Commission (304-478-2866).

Terry Silk, President

TC Ambulance Authority Board