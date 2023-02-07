Clyde Franklin “Hank” Nestor, 88, a resident of the Mt. Zion Community, Tucker County, passed from this life Wednesday, February 1, 2023, near his home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected.

Hank was born Wednesday, July 25, 1934, in Tucker County, a son of the late Floyd Jennings Nestor and Ethel Fawley Nestor.

Left to cherish Hank’s memory are two sons, David Wayne Nestor and Mark Allen Nestor, both of Mt. Zion, one sister, Ruth Bott of Florida, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding Hank in death besides his parents were three children, Joe, Billy, and Barbara, two brothers, Harold Nestor and Eugene Nestor, and three sisters, Betty Phillips, Blanche Falls, and Elsie Jones.

Hank attended the school at Mt. Zion. He worked many jobs in various industries, but he loved being and mechanic and working on cars.

Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. Hank’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Clyde Franklin “Hank” Nestor. Send condolences to the family at: www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.