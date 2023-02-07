Sandra Sue Gravelle, 74, of Davis, WV, passed away on January 29, 2023, at her daughter’s home, under the care of hospice. Born on March 25, 1948, in Harman, WV, she was the daughter of the late Glen Lawrence and Clennis (Layberger) Halstead.

Sandra worked for Blackwater State Park . She enjoyed crafting, baking and cooking. Sandy took an active part in her community and was loved by everyone. She enjoyed her family the most.

She is survived by her children, David Gravelle and wife Sandy, Tobie Gravelle and wife Samantha, and Lisette Popish; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and seven siblings, Mike Lawrence, Kay Hawks, Elsie Messenger, Murray Lawrence, Floyd Lawrence, Roxanne Slate, and Jared Lawrence.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Roland “Frenchie” Lawrence Gravelle; two sons, Shane and Joey Gravelle; and a grandson, Brian Hagedorn.

Friends were received on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home 567 Thomas Ave, Davis. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Bob Yothers officiating. Interment followed in the Buena Cemetery. Immediately following the interment, a meal was provided at the Thomas Community Center, Jacob Pace St., Thomas.

