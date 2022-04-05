Daisy Mae Thrower, 75, passed away of complications from lingering health issues on March 28, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.

Daisy Mae Thrower was born on December 30, 1946 in Parsons, WV to the late Elsie Virginia Summerfield and David Frederick Strahin (still living). She graduated from Parsons High School in 1965, and entered the Women’s Army Corps in the same year, serving as a dental technician during the Vietnam conflict on Okinawa from 1965 to 1968, when she received an Honorable Discharge for her service. She married Joseph Wayne Thrower, her ex-husband, on June 21, 1968. Daisy was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) who worked in nursing homes and as a home-care companion for over 30 years before retiring in 2013. She enjoyed reading, watching Civil War historical documentaries, and talking politics.

In addition to her mother Elsie, Daisy was preceded in death by her half-brother Terry Robinson, and several of her aunts and uncles, as well as her ex-husband Joseph Thrower, who passed away in 2020. She is survived by her son, David Thrower, who lives in Hagerstown, and her father, David Strahin, who lives in Parsons, as well as one adopted brother and a niece.

Funeral arrangements will be taken care of by Minnich Funeral Home in Hagerstown, and a remembrance gathering will be announced at a later date.