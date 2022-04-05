Garry Dean Thomas, age 85 years, a resident of Parsons, WV departed this life Sunday evening March 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born Wednesday, October 14, 1936, at Paw Paw, Michigan, a son of the late Archie Thomas and Mable Baugher Thomas. On June 25, 1983, at Elkins, WV, he was married to the former Carol Jean Goss, who survives.

Surviving are four daughters, Amy Thomas of Cincinnati, OH, Debi Hatfield of Hambleton, Christi Flynn of Pahrump, NV and Kellie Flynn Freeman and husband Allen of Lewis Co; one sister, Letha Gannon of Muskegon, MI; one sister-in-law, Jean Southworth of Columbus, OH; six grandchildren, Ryan Hatfield and wife Becka, Kylie Helmick and husband Jeffrey, Kelly Mears and wife Caty, Cody Mears, Nick Amaro and wife Emilee, Dean Klus and wife Courtney; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are first wife, Jane Southworth Thomas (Amy’s Mother); one brother, Wilbur “Bill” Thomas; one grandson, Shawn Hatfield; and one brother-in-law, John Southworth

He was a graduate of Paw Paw High School and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He and his wife were co-owners of CJ’s Pizzeria, until his retirement in 2020. He enjoyed baking and stained-glass work. He enjoyed sharing stories of his time overseas with others. He loved animals and had many fond memories of his dogs throughout his lifetime. He also adopted all the neighborhood cats. Garry had a flock of twenty-five Canadian geese that he fed. He dearly loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Final rites were conducted at the funeral home on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Rev. James Snyder officiated and interment followed at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr and Barb Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Garry Dean Thomas. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.